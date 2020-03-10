GNB Industrial Power Unveils Lithium Battery 2.0 at MODEX 2020

GNB® LiFTFORCE LPX™ 2.0 Offers Improved Features and Even Greater Value

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Georgia, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GNB Industrial Power, a Division of Exide Technologies, LLC (www.exide.com), today announced the launch of a new lithium-ion battery at MODEX 2020 that takes motive power battery performance to the next level. The GNB LiFTFORCE LPX 2.0 has greater energy density, improved integration and communication capabilities and a wider application range – all at a lower cost compared to the first generation LiFTFORCE LPX offering.

“We’ve seen great traction for our LiFTFORCE lithium-ion offering in the North American market over the past two years with end users, lift truck dealers and original equipment manufacturers,” said Matt Gould, Vice President, Marketing, Sales, and Service, GNB Industrial Power. “Our latest 2.0 version gives the material handling industry even more capacity to power their operations. It’s a great addition to our battery portfolio, which includes lead-acid, advanced lead-acid, and lithium-ion options to meet a diverse range of industry needs.”

The LiFTFORCE LPX 2.0 provides increased cycle life and lower maintenance requirements for Class I, II, and III forklifts as well as Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and other demanding applications relative to conventional lead batteries. It’s an ideal solution for large distribution centers and companies that run heavy-duty or multiple shifts looking to lower their operational costs. The LiFTFORCE LPX 2.0 features:

Data logging capabilities to generate usage and status reports

Option for remote communication for full integration into GNB Cloud, a battery and charger management tool that enables users to leverage live fleet data to customize and compare various motive power options, simulating performance before deployment

Ability to accommodate vehicle CAN Protocols

Top overall benefits of the LiFTFORCE LPX 2.0 lithium-ion battery are streamlined operations, reduced downtime and lower total cost of ownership than traditional lead-acid batteries. Additional benefits include:

Greater energy efficiency: same energy as a lead-acid battery in a smaller and lighter package

24/7 forklift operation using the same battery with only short bursts of recharging needed while workers are on breaks

Freed-up floor space for storage and operations due to the ability to use wall chargers; this also eliminates the need to shuffle cumbersome batteries in and out of the forklift

Lower maintenance requirements than lead-acid batteries due to eliminated need for watering

Specialized electronic BMS (Battery Management System) that monitors the status and health of each battery

Stop by GNB Booth #2814 at MODEX 2020 to see the LiFTFORCE LPX 2.0 and other new technologies in action and meet with our experts.

About Exide Technologies

For more than 130 years, Exide Technologies, LLC (exide.com) has been Powering the World Forward as a global provider of stored electrical-energy solutions for the Transportation and Industrial markets. Headquartered in Milton, Georgia, Exide operates in 80 countries with more than 9,000 employees. Exide produces a range of battery and energy storage systems and specialty applications for the Transportation, Network Power and Motive Power markets and industries including agricultural, automotive, electric, light and heavy-duty truck, marine, materials handling, military, mining, power-sport, railroad, security, telecommunications, utility and uninterruptible power supply (UPS), among others. As one of the world’s largest secondary recyclers, the company is committed to environmental sustainability.

Attachment

Melissa Floyd Exide Technologies 678-566-9927 melissa.floyd@exide.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.