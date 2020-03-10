Connected Logistics Market to Rise at 24.7% CAGR till 2026; Increasing Investment in Product R&D to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Connected Logistics Market Research Report are AT&T Intellectual Property, Robert Bosch GmbH, Cisco Systems, Inc., Freightgate Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, One Network Enterprises, ORBCOMM, SAP SE, SIGFOX, Zebra Technologies Corp.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global connected logistics market size is projected to reach USD 82.14 Billion by 2026. Technological advancements have played a key role towards the advancements in connected logistics systems. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Connected Logistics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Solutions, Services), By Transportation Mode (Roadway, Railway, Airway, Seaway), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Automotive, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods and Retail, Oil & Gas, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 14.49 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Connected logistics is an interconnected system that delivers real-time data about the goods and products that are carried during the transportation. Use of real-time concepts such as IoT and AI have allowed improved efficacies. Recent advancements in products have led to a wider product adoption across the world. The increasing investment in the development of advanced connected logistics will emerge in favor of the growth of the market. The high demand for these products is consequential to the increasing trading activities in several countries across the world. Moreover, the decreasing costs of IoT-integrated systems, accounting to the availability of open source systems, will influence the growth of the market in the coming years.



To gain more insights into the market with detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/connected-logistics-market-102414





Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions have made the highest impact on the growth of the market. In January 2020, Trimble announced that it has completed the acquisition of Kuebix. Through this acquisition, the company plans to enhance its transportation technology portfolio. Trimble will gain access to Kuebix’s private fleet and commercial carrier. Trimble’s acquisition will not only help the company generate substantial market revenue, but will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Growing Adoption of Logistic Solutions Will Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing smart label market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is likely to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing adoption of connected logistics solutions has created several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the regional market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 4.71 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Europe will witness considerable growth in the coming years.



Request a Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/connected-logistics-market-102414





List of the leading companies that are operating in the global connected logistics market are:

AT&T Intellectual Property

Robert Bosch GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Freightgate Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Intel Corporation

NEC Corporation

One Network Enterprises

ORBCOMM

SAP SE

SIGFOX

Zebra Technologies Corp



Industry Developments:

December 2018 – Intel Corporation announced the launch of ‘Intel Connected Logistics Platform.’ The product is aa cost-effective IoT solution that will help users monitor and track the location of the assets during the transportation process.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/connected-logistics-market-102414





Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Connected Logistics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Hardware Gateway RFID Tags Sensor Node Solutions Warehouse Management Freight Management Fleet Management Asset Tracking and Management Device Management Connectivity Management Others Services Managed Services Professional Services By Transportation Mode (Value) Roadway Railway Airway Seaway By Vertical (Value) Manufacturing Automotive Food and Beverages Consumer Goods and Retail Oil & Gas Travel and Hospitality Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East and Africa Latin America



Continued..!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/connected-logistics-market-102414





(Have a Look at Reports Trending in Information & Technology Industry)



Browse Related Reports:

Connected Agriculture Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Application (Pre-Production Management, In-Production Management, Post-Production Management) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Industry 4.0 Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Application (Industrial Automation, Smart factory, Industrial IoT), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Transportation, Chemical, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Metals, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Big Data in Manufacturing Industry Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Solution and Services), By Deployment (On Premise, Cloud-based and Hybrid), By Application (Customer Analytics, Operational Analytics, Quality Assessment, Supply chain management, Production Management, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026



Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

AI in Retail Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Solutions, Services), By Function (Operations-Focused, Customer-Facing), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Contact Center Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Solutions & Services), By Organization Size (Large & Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Deployment (Cloud & On-Premises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Government, and others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Cloud Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Education, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Field Service Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By End-User (Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities, Retail and Consumer Goods, Construction, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Predictive Maintenance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Techniques (Power System Assessments, Infrared thermography, Fluid Analysis, Circuit Monitor Analysis), By Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud), By Organization Size (Small and Middle Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By End-User (Manufacturing, Government, Energy and Utilities, Transportation, Healthcare) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Over The Top Services Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service (Online OTT Services, Managed OTT Services), By Type (OTT Communication Services, OTT Media Services, and OTT Applications Services), By Platform (Smartphones, Smart TV, Laptops Desktops and Tablets and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Cyber Security Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Solution (Network Security, Cloud Application Security, End-point Security, Secure Web Gateway, Internet Security), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On Premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), By End-Use (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing) and Region Forecast, 2020-2027



Speech and Voice Recognition Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Technology (Voice Recognition, Speech Recognition), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By End-User (Healthcare, IT and Telecommunications, Automotive, BFSI, Government, Legal, Retail, Travel and Hospitality and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026



3D Printing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Fused Deposition Modeling, Selective Laser Sintering, Stereolithography, Direct Metal Laser Sintering, PolyJet, Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), Others) By Applications (Prototyping, Production, Proof of Concept, and Others), By End-Use (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Vertical Farming Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, and Aquaponics), By Structure (Building-Based, Shipping-Container), By Component (Lighting System, Irrigation and Fertigation System, Climate Control, Sensors, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Endpoint Security Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, Transportation, and Others) and Geography Forecast, 2019-2026





About us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/connected-logistics-market-9644



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.