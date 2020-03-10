Happy Brain Licenses Iconic Kushy Punch Brand

/EIN News/ -- Renowned Gummies Back on Shelves for March Madness



Los Angeles, CA, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Happy Brain Inc. (“Happy Brain” or the “Company”) announced that it has licensed the intellectual property rights to renowned cannabis brand Kushy Punch (“Kushy”), to manufacture and sell products throughout California. Happy Brain will manufacture Kushy Punch products through a wholly-owned, licensed manufacturing subsidiary, Varavo (CDPH-10002475).

Happy Brain CEO Arutyun Barsamyan, a well-known cannabis entrepreneur better known as Harry Bee, was one of Kushy Punch’s original advisors in 2014, but left the company in 2017 to pursue other interests including development of the Ancient Roots flower brand.

“I am pleased to acquire the rights to the Kushy Punch brand,” said Happy Brain CEO Arutyun Barsamyan. “From the first days of its founding, the Kushy Punch brand has gained a loyal following of medical patients and more recently adult use consumers. It is a brand that customers love and trust. We expect to begin manufacturing immediately and hope to be on the shelves of dispensaries statewide by the end of the month.”

To place your order of Kushy Punch products directly, please contact orders@varavo.com .

Founded in 2014, the Kushy Punch brand was a pioneer in the California cannabis market, serving both medical and adult-use consumers, and grew into an edible brand powerhouse. The brand pursued a science-forward approach from its inception by using pharma-grade manufacturing and formulations processes and has used the highest-quality ingredients such as locally sourced full spectrum oil to provide consistent, safe dosing for its customers.

Barsamyan added, “Kushy Punch is a household name among cannabis enthusiasts, and we look forward to furthering its recognition among a brand new wave of consumers. In addition to the current lineup of Kushy Punch gummies, we will soon introduce an expanded product suite with new flavors – all offering the legendary Kushy ‘punch’ in small, low-calorie and convenient doses. We thank the legion of customers for their support of the brand and are committed to the highest manufacturing standards to ensure all of our products’ consistency, safety and efficacy.”

Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

ABOUT HAPPY BRAIN INC.

Founded in 2020 and led by Arutyun Barsamyan, Happy Brain Inc. was formed to acquire cannabis brands and to manufacture and distribute a portfolio of products to dispensaries statewide. Barsamyan also owns the Ancient Roots flower brand. With the expansion of the legal cannabis market in California, Happy Brain Inc. looks to be the industry standard in bringing high-profile consumer brands to markets throughout the Golden State.

ABOUT KUSHY PUNCH

Kushy Punch is an award-winning brand of full-spectrum oil-infused gummies and cannabidiol (CBD) products. Its products are currently carried in licensed retailers in California and Michigan. For more information, visit www.kushypunch.com, www.kushycbd.com, or follow on Twitter @kushypunch; become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kushypunch; follow on Instagram @getkushypunch.

