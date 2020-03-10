Applied Materials Announces 2019 Supplier Excellence Awards

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that 11 companies have received Supplier Excellence Awards for their contributions to Applied’s business over the past year. The awards reflect outstanding technical and operational performance in several areas including quality, service, lead time, delivery, cost and sustainability.



“Delivering innovative products that accelerate our customers’ technology roadmaps requires a high-performing, agile supply chain that can respond quickly to the needs of the market,” said Gino Addiego, senior vice president of Engineering, Operations and Quality at Applied Materials. “I congratulate and thank all our 2019 Supplier Excellence Award recipients for helping Applied bring breakthroughs in materials engineering to the industry.”

The following companies received Supplier Excellence Awards in their designated categories for consistently meeting or exceeding Applied’s performance expectations over the past year:

Best in Class Performance

ETLA Limited

Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc.

HORIBA, Ltd.

Indicon Corporation

NTK Ceratec

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Verity Instruments, Inc.

Excellence in Aftermarket Support

Advanced Energy

Excellence in Information Technology

NESS

Excellence in Innovation and New Product Support

AceCo Precision Manufacturing

TRUMPF Huettinger

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com .

Contact:

Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676

Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.