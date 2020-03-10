Cerence Expands Portfolio; Introduces New Cerence UX Services to Help Automakers Deliver Powerful and Compelling User Experience

Global leader in mobility assistants draws on decades of expertise to deliver in-car experiences that will drive user adoption, engagement and loyalty for car makers

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced Cerence UX Services, encompassing a new suite of evaluation and validation services that provide deep analysis and understanding of the in-car user experience (UX) and driver satisfaction to automakers.



As end users become increasingly accustomed to the high-quality, consistently improving user interfaces of their smartphones and smart homes, their expectations of the UX and user interface within the car have grown. Cerence UX Services will support automakers as they look to meet these changing expectations by evaluating all aspects of the in-car UX, going beyond pure accuracy measurements to study end-user interactions and satisfaction with the Human-Machine Interface (HMI) and connected experience, as well as a system’s ability to effectively handle tasks and queries. Cerence UX Services are available to both existing and new Cerence customers and can be leveraged to validate touch-screen interactions, voice assistants, and other various user interfaces, enabling automakers to bring the next generation of sleek, intuitive automotive experiences to the road.

“With our 20 years of experience, three Design, Research, Innovation and Vehicle Experience (DRIVE) Labs worldwide, and deep relationships with all of the world’s leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, we have an unparalleled understanding of upcoming HMI trends and how we can leverage them to build exceptional in-car experiences,” said Prateek Kathpal, Chief Technology Officer, Cerence. “We know that driver adoption is driven by incredible design, even more so than technology, and that user experience is key when it comes to driving end-user affinity for and long-term usage of in-car technologies. Cerence UX Services will provide valuable insight to automakers as they look to differentiate from competitors and build loyalty and deeper connections with their drivers.”

Cerence UX Services are available in a variety of modules and packages to analyze and validate Cerence-based systems, or evaluate, validate and compare both Cerence-based and non-Cerence-based solutions. Depending on the package, Cerence UX services include intensive feature review by UX and UI experts; comparison to other systems; native speaker testing; voice, touch and gesture interaction evaluation; usability and acceptance evaluation by end users; best practices; and analytics on end-user feedback.

To learn more about Cerence UX Services, read the white paper here. You can also visit www.cerence.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and almost 325 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com .

