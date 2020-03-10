Citizant Achieves Most Recent ISO 20000-1:2018 Certification

Triennial quality audit and certification signals consistent delivery of high-quality professionals

/EIN News/ -- Chantilly, Va, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizant, a leading provider of IT and business transformation solutions to the U.S. government, successfully completed a transition certification audit of its shared services organization under the new ISO 20000-1:2018 international standard for Information Technology – Service Management. Citizant’s audit by BSI Group ensures federal government customers that the company consistently delivers highly qualified personnel by adhering to a rigorous, well-defined hiring, onboarding, and shared services performance model.

In addition to Citizant’s nearly two decade commitment to a value-driven delivery management system consisting of CMMI® Development (CMMI-DEV) and CMMI Services (CMMI-SVC), Citizant successfully maintained registration certifications for their Quality (ISO 9001:2015) and Information Security (ISO 27001:2013) Management Systems for Shared Services.

“This recertification of Citizant’s Information Technology, Quality, and Shared Services organizations advances our dedication to continual improvement of our management systems” said Pamela Schoppert, Vice President of Human Experience and Quality Programs. “Our ‘why’ is always team-focused, and the results are pragmatic solutions for those we serve and efficiency in how we operate.”

Collectively, these standards emphasize Citizant’s corporate commitment to provide integrated operational and support processes that ensure management commitment, effective monitoring, and continuous process improvement. As part of its continual improvement for successful delivery to customers, Citizant also plans transition to CMMI V2.0 and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).

About Citizant

Citizant designs and delivers smarter, leaner business and IT transformation solutions to the U.S. government, with a focus on the Departments of Treasury, Homeland Security, Justice, and Transportation. The company employs leading experts in Agile application development, DevOps automation, IT modernization, identity management, enterprise data management, and program management optimization. Citizant has been independently appraised at the CMMI® Institute’s CMMI-DEV Maturity Level 3 and CMMI-SVC Maturity Level 3 and is certified against ISO 27001:2013 for information security, ISO 9001:2015 for talent acquisition, and ISO 20000-1:2018 for service management. Citizant is headquartered in Chantilly, Va., with employees supporting customers throughout the Metro DC area and in more than 30 states. More information about the company is available at www.citizant.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Citizant or connect on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/citizant).

