Volly Named as a HousingWire 2020 HW Tech100 Mortgage Company

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, MASS., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 7, 2020-Volly, an industry-leading provider of SaaS-based Marketing Automation, CRM and POS solutions for banks and mortgage companies, has been named a HousingWire 2020 HW Tech100 Mortgage company. Now in its eighth year, the HW Tech100 is the only program highlighting the tech innovation that’s revolutionizing the entire U.S. housing economy, from real estate to mortgage lending, servicing and investments.

The Volly Platform is utilized by banks and mortgage companies from across the country, including several top 20 mortgage lenders. The Platform gives lenders the ability to provide a borrower journey that uniquely blends leading-edge technologies with hands-on, personal interaction—ensuring the human element remains an integral part of what’s typically a complex transaction.

“The winners of the 2020 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage and Real Estate awards are truly the most impactful and innovative companies in housing,” said HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins. “Not only do these companies empower their clients and users, they are supporting a more efficient, accessible and sustainable housing economy.”

“Earning a place on the HW Tech100 is truly an exceptional honor,” said Volly CEO Jerry Halbrook. “This special recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication and ingenuity of our team members. Technology is redefining borrower-lender relationships—and we are excited to be at the forefront of this transformation.”

For the first time, the HW Tech100 was divided into HW Tech100 Mortgage and HW Tech100 Real Estate winners. The full list of HW Tech100 Mortgage companies can be found here.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Visit www.housingwire.com to learn more.

About Volly

Volly simplifies lending technology and digital and print marketing solutions for banks and mortgage companies, including many of the top lenders in the nation. The Volly Platform is a fully integrated cloud-based Software-as-a-Service platform that combines Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Point of Sale (POS) and Marketing Automation with digital- and print-based marketing as well as custom websites and industry-leading personalized creative marketing services. For more information, visit www.MyVolly.com or call (866) 435-7050.

About New Capital Partners

New Capital Partners (NCP) is a private equity firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. NCP partners with niche, tech-enabled services companies in the healthcare, financial and business services industries. Leveraging its extensive operational experience, NCP helps create significant value in portfolio companies by focusing on one core goal: building great companies. For more information, please visit www.newcapitalpartners.com.

