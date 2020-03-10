Lifeboat to Distribute Aryaka's Fully Managed SD-WAN SmartServices Portfolio

Agreement will help Aryaka develop a strong partner community within their channel program

/EIN News/ -- EATONTOWN, N.J., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeboat Distribution, an international value-added distributor for virtualization, security, business continuity and emerging technologies, announced today a distribution agreement with Aryaka, a premier global provider of the industry's #1 managed SD-WAN service.



Aryaka solutions were designed for operational simplicity and a highly responsive infrastructure experience. Lifeboat will sell Aryaka's portfolio of managed SmartServices platform. With solutions considered best-in-class and a gold standard across the industry, Aryaka's WAN transformative solutions will be an invaluable cog for customer's digital transformation initiatives.

The addition of Aryaka to our product portfolio will allow us to provide new and incremental value to our VAR partners. "Aryaka's unparallel user experience is a pleasant surprise within the industry. They offer a combination of the world's best global network, security, WAN optimization, and multi-cloud networking. Aryaka is a welcomed addition to our solutions inventory," added Dale Foster, Chief Executive Officer, Lifeboat Distribution.

"Aryaka is deeply committed to helping our partners increase revenue and boost profitability by scaling their Infrastructure, Cloud and NetSec Lines of Business. Aryaka's Managed SD-WAN as a Service provides partners a competitive advantage in the Channel and is backed with industry leading CSAT scores. We are convinced our new distribution partnership with Lifeboat will present new opportunities for Aryaka, as well for VAR's and MSP's in this segment of the market," said Karen Freitag, Chief Revenue Officer at Aryaka Networks.



Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Lifeboat by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@lifeboatdistribution.com .

ABOUT LIFEBOAT DISTRIBUTION

Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international value added distributor for virtualization/cloud computing, security, application and network infrastructure, business continuity/disaster recovery, database infrastructure and management, application lifecycle management, science/engineering, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream, and build profitable product and service businesses. For additional information visit www.lifeboatdistribution.com , or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037 (International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe). Follow Lifeboat Distribution on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter @LifeboatVAD.

ABOUT ARYAKA

Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN company, brings agility, simplicity and a great experience to consuming the WAN-as-a-service. An optimized global network and innovative technology stack delivers the industry's #1 managed SD-WAN service that sets the standard for application performance, anywhere in the world Aryaka's SmartServices platform offers connectivity, application acceleration, security, cloud networking and insights leveraging global orchestration and provisioning. The company's customers include hundreds of global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100.

For more on Aryaka, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/

Visit the Aryaka blog: https://www.aryaka.com/blog/

Follow Aryaka on Twitter: @AryakaNetworks

Visit Aryaka on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aryaka-networks/



For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Lifeboat Distribution

Media Relations

media@lifeboatdistribution.com

Aryaka

Liam Collopy

Executive Vice President

Harden Communications Partners

510-488-2472

Lcollopy@hardenpartners.com

Lifeboat is a registered trademark of Lifeboat Distribution in the US and other countries. All other company names or product names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.