Ministry of Health and Samoa Chamber/Shipping Industry dialogue on COVID-19

SAMOA, March 10 - (Samoa Chamber of Commerce & Industry); Last week, the Public Health, Ministry of Health Samoa Deputy Director General Tagaloa Dr. Robert Thomsen met with the heads of the Samoa Shipping Industry. The meeting was coordinated and facilitated by the Samoa Chamber of Commerce and Industry under a request from Cabinet.

Representatives from Swire Shipping, Betham Brothers Enterprises Ltd (BBE), Transam, Pacific Forum Line (PFL), Petroleum Petrol Supplies (PPS) and Matson International met with the Ministry of Health to work towards a solution to ensure we achieve a balance of protecting our boarders against the Coronavirus (COVID-19), while maintaining trade and more particularly essential supplies into the country such as food, petrol and others. The dialogue focused specifically on solutions to address issues confronting the goods from ships coming into the country.

The Shipping industry through the Samoa Chamber of Commerce will submit an Outcome document to the Ministry of Health and Cabinet for better communication and outline the processes moving forward for both government and the shipping industry.

The Samoa Chamber values the work of the Ministry of Health and is excited to continue this partnership for the betterment of Samoa. Chamber encourages continued dialogues to ensure that our people are protected from COVID-19.