MyOffice has started a Partner Network in Africa

MyOffice (https://MyOffice.ru/en/), the Russian developer of software for collaborative work with documents, has developed a partner network for operation in the countries of Africa. They are planning to create a two-level distribution channel for sales of software to government and major commercial agencies of the region.

MyOffice is conducting negotiations on the government level regarding contracts in several African countries, including Algiers, Burundi, Gabon, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Togo, and Uganda. The company is interested in finding partners with sufficient expertise on the IT market who are able to provide a full cycle of works in supply of software products to the above-listed countries. Priority will be granted to companies that have experience of working with government agencies and large-scale businesses with annual turnover over $10M. MyOffice sets rigorous requirements both for business expertise of their future partners and their ability to take up complex IT projects. Applications for participation in the partner network can be sent to the specially assigned email — global.sales@myoffice.team.

The first level of the distribution channel will be granted to companies with the special status of master partner for the country or a group of countries in Africa. MyOffice will be actively helping these partners promote their product on the local market, including by conducting educational courses for employees of the partner company on working with the product and establishing business strategies.

To complete their tasks, appointed master partners will develop the second level of the channel out of local market players, integrators, resellers, and suppliers of IT products. They are planning to cooperate using the classic scheme of license supply to the software market — MyOffice, as the platform developer, develops and perfects their product; master partner sells licenses in the region strictly following KPIs, while local companies are concerned with direct introduction, technical support, and personnel training.

"At the moment, several in Africa are already using MyOffice products. For instance, in 2019 we sold MyOffice Professional licenses to the agencies of Burundi Presidential Executive Office and signed a cooperation contract with the Democratic Republic of Congo. Positive examples of introducing MyOffice in key countries of the region will influence their neighbor's decisions, since they are also worried about issues of confidentiality and data control. I am certain they will be interested in using the most advanced technology for collaborative work with documents and reducing the costs of creating and maintaining IT infrastructure," says Dmitry Komissarov, CEO of MyOffice.

Media Contact: Press service New Cloud Technologies Tel.: +7 (916) 640-31-97 press@myoffice.team

About MyOffice: MyOffice (https://MyOffice.ru/en/) is Russian software for collaborative work with documents and communication on any platform. The My Office suite includes the following applications: Documents, Text, Spreadsheet, Presentation, Email, Calendar, Contacts, the Logos messenger.

One of the features of MyOffice products is full control of your data and high-level protection from external threats and unauthorized access. MyOffice software is easy to use, it helps organize collaborative work with documents on any computer, smartphone or tablet, even working on different OS.

There are also special free versions of MyOffice Education offered to educational institutions (http://bit.ly/38C5Cbc) MyOffice products are widely used in the education system of the Russian Federation to improve computer literacy and train highly skilled professionals for the labor market. Educational institutions in each of the 85 constituent units of Russia use over 1 million licenses of MyOffice Education.

The company offers products in 7 languages, including Russian, French, English, Spanish, Portuguese, Bashkir, and Tatar. As of 2020, MyOffice has been sold to 1,100 institutions, including federal and regional government agencies. The largest clients are the Federal Tax Service, the Federal National Guard Troop Service, Russian Post, Aeroflot, Russian Railways, and others.

The company was established in 2013. In 2019 Kaspersky Lab, a leading developer and supplier of information security solutions, joined the company's board of directors.



