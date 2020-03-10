TomTom, Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development, Inc. and DENSO Collaborate on Advanced Mapmaking for Automated Driving

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom ( TOM2 ), the location technology specialist, Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development, Inc. (TRI-AD) and DENSO, today announced a successful proof of concept demonstrating a fast high definition (HD) map-building method for roads, essential for safer autonomous driving.



This was achieved with TRI-AD test vehicles equipped with DENSO sensors, TRI-AD’s Automated Mapping Platform (AMP), and TomTom’s cloud-based transactional mapping platform. The vehicle sensors are used to collect road observations, which are converted and corrected by TRI-AD’s AMP, for input into TomTom’s cloud-based transactional mapping platform.

These crowdsourced map updates are achieved with TomTom Roadagrams, highly accurate map snippets from car sensors, that TomTom uses to ensure the TomTom HD Map reflects the reality of the road. Combined with sensor data from survey vehicles, this process enables TomTom to maintain the accuracy of its HD map.

“At TomTom we believe a multi-sourced HD map is essential to making safer autonomous driving possible. Survey vehicles, crowdsourced data and human moderation, amongst other data sources, enable TomTom’s HD map to be extremely fast and accurate” said Willem Strijbosch, Head of Autonomous Driving at TomTom. “Together with DENSO and TRI-AD, TomTom is proud to have successfully delivered a fast mapmaking method capable of updating the TomTom HD Map, on the fly.”

Mandali Khalesi, Vice President of Automated Driving Strategy and Mapping, TRI-AD, said, “Working with our partners, we have demonstrated the smooth integration of automotive sensors and scalable HD map generation through AMP. This brings us one step closer to a future where surface road automated mobility is available for all.”

Norio Fujimori, Executive Fellow, DENSO, said, “We look forward to working on many more successful collaborations with TRI-AD and TomTom. Together our hardware and software will transform future mobility.”

TomTom was the first HD map supplier to achieve broad highway coverage of the U.S., Europe and East Asia. TomTom has been awarded multiple HD map deals with global carmakers, making TomTom a leading HD map supplier.

About TomTom

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.



Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

About TRI-AD

Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development, Inc. (TRI-AD), located in Tokyo, Japan, was founded in March 2018 for the purpose of developing innovative products that will enable Toyota’s vision, “Mobility for All.” TRI-AD's mission is to create new technology and advanced safety systems for the world. TRI-AD also oversees Toyota’s newly announced Woven City, that will serve as an incubator for smart city design, connected mobility, and robotics technology from Toyota and its partners.

For more information about TRI-AD, please visit: www.tri-ad.global .

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 211 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company’s 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

