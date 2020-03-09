Cape Fox Corporation Wins Community Service Award

/EIN News/ -- Ketchikan, Alaska, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tlingit natives Southeast Alaska believe strongly in family and community. Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) is the Alaska Native Corporation for the Tlingit natives of the Village of Saxman. They have continued to maintain their heritage and culture throughout the years by continuing the belief that by keeping a community strong, it makes everyone stronger. Cape Fox Corporation does much throughout the year in community service to give back to the community. This year they were recognized for their efforts.

On February 28, 2020, at an exclusive event, Cape Fox Corporation was awarded the 2019 Community Achievement Award by the Ketchikan Visitors Bureau. In attendance to accept the award was CFC President, Clifford Blair, Cape Fox Lodge Commercial Business Manager, Timothy Lewis, and CFC Board of Director’s Chairman, Richard Shields.

Cape Fox Corporation was nominated for this award by members of the Ketchikan community for their philanthropic efforts and their business and job opportunities. Tim Lewis said, “The entire Cape Fox family would like to say ‘Thank You’ to our community for all the support you’ve shown and continue to show us. Together we all make Ketchikan home. As a company, we will continue pushing forward to bring new and exciting things to our town, allowing solid job opportunities to our residents and revenue streams for Ketchikan. Community is everything!”

This was the 41st annual Ketchikan Visitors Bureau Community Awards, which honors individuals and tourism businesses who give back to the community through customer service, volunteerism, and other innovative contributions. The annual banquet raises funds for the Kris Geldaker Memorial Scholarship. The annual scholarship provides $2,500 for students pursuing tourism-related career opportunities.

