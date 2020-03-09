Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (“WWE” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WWE) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of WWE between February 7, 2019 and February 5, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for WWE investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) WWE was experiencing rising tension with the Saudi government and a breakdown in negotiations over a renewed broadcasting distribution deal; (ii) the Saudi government and its affiliates had failed to make millions of dollars in payments owed to WWE pursuant to existing contractual commitments between the parties, including at least $60 million owed in connection with the June 2019 Super ShowDown event; (iii) the Orbit Showcase Network (“OSN”) had terminated the broadcast of WWE programming in the first quarter of 2019 despite a contractual obligation to continue such broadcasts and this cancellation was symptomatic of a deterioration in the business relationship between the parties; (iv) OSN had rebuffed efforts to renew a distribution rights agreement on terms acceptable to WWE, and such renewal was unlikely to occur in 2019, if ever; (v) WWE did not have the ability to expand its operations in the Middle East or within Saudi Arabia as had been represented to investors; (vi) OSN had refused to restart the broadcast of WWE programming despite a contractual obligation to continue such broadcasts; and (vii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of WWE during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the May 5, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

