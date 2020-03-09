Wunder Woman, Fueled by Chocolate

Colorado, America's playground and a hub for creative innovation

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Colorado, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wunder is an eco-adventure documentary where technology and humans have a symbiotic, rather than destructive, relationship with nature.

Denver, CO, March 9th, 2020 — “The best films are made in LA.” FALSE: the Colorado based WUNDER crew was strategically recruited and simultaneously challenged to win an Academy Award or ‘We fail.’ – Kristian Rene

Kristian Rene, inspired by adventure, humanity and the earth, does not know how to choose just one cause to generate change. But she knows the best way to reach a goal is to commit. Her cause and her commitment are to Wunder.

As if being a wife, mom of three, entrepreneur and car enthusiast weren’t enough, Kristian decides to listen to the ‘I need more’ voice. She joined the Rebelle Rally , which is the first women’s off-road navigation rally raid in the United States. No GPS, no cell phones, no hotel rooms and *GASP* no Instagram, for EIGHT days. But why stop there? She invested in a 28-year-old Mercedes G-Wagon imported from Russia. Not to be critical, but she didn’t exactly read the Carfax report because ‘Bertha’ (tribute to the original Bertha Benz) requires a complete rebuild before she is ready for the off-road competition in October.

After a full diagnosis, Joe Goacher, founder of Alliance Auto in Loveland, CO, decided to take on the project by reconditioning and capitalizing on the brilliant craftsmanship of Mercedes Benz. While Joe turns Bertha into a Rebelle ready off-road contender, Kristian will be busy perfecting chocolate biofuel in her mother’s kitchen. Yes, we said it. Chocolate bio-fuel, originally dreamed up by Timothy Moley with cocoa butter sourced locally in Boulder Colorado from the Chocolove factory. We expect a 75% reduction in emissions once Bertha is literally #fueledbychocolove for the 2020 Rebelle Rally.

Find out how Kristian, in a collaboration with her Colorado team,

Creates a symbiotic relationship between man, nature and machine

In an adventure to inspire humanity.







Website: www.wunder.film Instagram: wunder_film2021

For sponsorship inquires contact Executive Producer Summer Asturi: hello@sumprods.com

Attachments

Summer Asturi Summer Productions 6203978700 hello@sumprods.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.