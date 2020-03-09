Old National Bancorp Announces Revised Presentation Time at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference

/EIN News/ -- EVANSVILLE, Ind., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) announces a revised time for its presentation at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in New York. Jim Ryan, Chairman and CEO, and Brendon Falconer, CFO, are now scheduled to present at 3:10 pm Eastern Time.



Interested investors may listen to the live audio-only webcast of the presentation by accessing the Investor Relations section at oldnational.com . Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes before the event to download and install any necessary audio software and register for the free webcast. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available on the same site for 90 days. There is no charge to access this event.

About Old National

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $20.4 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com .

Contact:

Lynell J. Walton – (812) 464-1366

Senior Vice President – Investor Relations



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.