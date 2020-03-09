There were 538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,070 in the last 365 days.

AMREP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported net income of $338,000, or $0.04 per share, for its 2020 fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2020 compared to a net loss of $32,000, or $0.00 per share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first nine months of 2020, AMREP had a net loss of $2,027,000, or $0.25 per share, compared to net income of $84,000, or $0.01 per share, for the same period of 2019.

The results of the third quarter of the prior year reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $1,455,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $1,423,000. The first nine months of the prior year reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $2,696,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $2,780,000. Discontinued operations resulted from the sale of AMREP’s fulfillment services business in April 2019.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

    Three Months Ended January 31,
      2020     2019  
         
Revenues   $   5,287,000    $    2,381,000   
         
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $  338,000   $  (1,455,000 )
             
Net income from discontinued operations     -   $    1,423,000  
         
Net income (loss)   $    338,000   $  (32,000 )
         
Income (loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted    $    0.04   $    (0.18  )
         
Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted     -   $   0.18  
         
Income (loss) per share – Basic and Diluted   $    0.04   $   (0.00)  
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic       8,138,000       8,103,000  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted       8,174,000       8,103,000  
         


    Nine Months Ended January 31,
      2020       2019  
         
Revenues   $   14,014,000      $   9,239,000   
         
Net (loss) from continuing operations   $    (2,027,000 )   $   (2,696,000 )
         
Net income from discontinued operations     -     $   2,780,000  
         
Net (loss) income   $   (2,027,000 )   $   84,000  
         
(Loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted    $   (0.25 )   $   (0.33 )
         
Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted     -     $   0.34  
         
(Loss) income per share – Basic and Diluted   $   (0.25 )   $    0.01  
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic       8,129,000         8,095,000  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted       8,129,000         8,140,000  
         

AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this release and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).

CONTACT:  James McMonagle
  Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
  (610) 487-0904


