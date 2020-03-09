There were 540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,070 in the last 365 days.

CN Announcement Regarding J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) has announced that it will no longer be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference in New York on March 11, 2020, following the conference-wide cancellation of in-person events as a COVID-19 precautionary measure.

Contacts:  
Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis    Paul Butcher
Senior Manager    Vice-President 
Media Relations Investor Relations 
(514) 399-7956  (514) 399-0052


                                                                            
                                                                                                            
                                                            
                                                              

 

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.