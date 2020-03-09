GENEVIVE PIONEER DR. NICK SCHNEEMAN JOINS LIFESPRK AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Schneeman Will Expand Lifesprk’s Footprint and Refine Operations To Serve Totality of Seniors’ Health

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis Park, MN, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Louis Park, MN — March 9, 2020 — Dr. Nick Schneeman, former CEO of Genevive, the largest geriatric practice in Minnesota, has joined Lifesprk, the leader in whole person senior services, as Chief Medical Officer.

“Dr. Schneeman’s passionate work running the largest geriatric practice in Minnesota matches the pattern of health care disruption we desire,” said Joel Theisen, BSN, CEO of Lifesprk. “It’s this type of leadership and expertise we have sought in the many bold leaders we are attracting to Lifesprk, leaders who have a track record for creating and sustaining change that delivers improved outcomes.”

Dr. Schneeman said he was at a point in his career where he was ready to unite his skills, passion, and 30+ years of experience behind a model that is disrupting the way we deliver care not only in Minnesota, but nationally. The time has come, Dr. Schneeman noted, to drive solutions that serve the senior population who are substantially underserved but over-serviced by a broken, costly, and ineffective healthcare system.

“Good geriatric care is difficult to describe. The current healthcare experience leaves seniors stuck inside a revolving door of rescue, rehab, and relapse. Most people have access but what they end up getting is just a lot of care and not the right care,” said Dr. Schneeman. “We have to do better to change that experience.”

“Dr. Schneeman’s depth of experience in managing innovative companies providing complex medical care and training interdisciplinary clinical teams across multiple settings is critical to our ability to serve seniors seamlessly,” added Theisen. “His medical management expertise will fuel the further development of Lifesprk Health, Lifesprk’s in-home primary care practice and consultative services in transitional care units, expanding its footprint and refining its operations.”

The 65+ age group is expected to nearly double in size by 2030, causing a sharp increase in demand for senior healthcare services. “To deliver a better experience and reduce total cost for seniors, will require addressing all aspects of their wellbeing including their social determinants of health to prove value for health systems, payors, and providers, and seniors and their families,” said Dr. Schneeman. “Lifesprk’s outcomes are impressive and demonstrate how we can deliver quadruple aim – lower costs, improved outcomes and experience for seniors, their families, and our employees – it’s where the future of healthcare is headed. More importantly, it’s what seniors need to age better in this country.”

As Lifesprk prepares to invest further in value-based care, engaging with the right blend of medical management expertise and thought-leadership is critical to fueling their Life Experience model while also maintaining growth and excellence in their vertical service lines which includes whole person primary care, Medicare skilled home health, and campus and community private-pay. Over the past year, Lifesprk has hired national geriatricians, nurse practitioners, and business strategists, IT innovators and designers, and the list goes on. “I recognized how big of a mark Lifesprk is making and I wanted to be part of this disruption and the build,” added Dr. Schneeman.

“Investing in our vision requires investing in our people to accelerate our growth,” said Theisen. “We’re so happy to have Dr. Schneeman on board – having his spark is a great complement to our team.”

About Lifesprk

Based in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, Lifesprk’s Life Experience Alternative Delivery System (LEADS) is a proprietary, technology-enabled delivery system focused on the whole person that improves client experience and quality outcomes, lowering the total cost of care and building life-long affinity. Trusting relationships are established through whole-person primary care, life management, engagement, and navigation services working within a high-performance community network. Its technology stack combines EMR, SDOH, first- and third-party data to enable predictive analytics for scalable individualized solutions for all stakeholders. The first complete payor-agnostic community-based delivery system, LEADS can be applied to a full continuum of care settings and reimbursement models, putting Lifesprk at the forefront of value-based care initiatives. With an award-winning culture committed to sparking lives, Lifesprk has a proven track record of consistent growth with solid financials and outcomes as well as experience scaling and integrating with a wide range of partners. Visit Lifesprk.com.

# # #

Attachment

Meaghan Puglisi Lifesprk 952-873-7382 mpuglisi@lifesprk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.