Sound Community Bank Responds to COVID-19 with Assistance Program

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Community Bank (the Bank) is responding to the growing COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) issue in the Pacific Northwest by offering an assistance program to aid those affected by the virus. The Bank is also reminding clients to not visit branch locations if they feel sick, have a cough, or have a fever, in addition to additional sanitization efforts.



Bank clients under quarantine, unable to work due to the virus, or unable to make a loan payment due to virus-related employment hardships should immediately email SoundCares@soundcb.com or call 1-800-458-5585, extension 411.

“Like many citizens, we are carefully watching the situation and responding to local and national guidance. Sound Community Bank continues to be committed to meeting the needs of our clients,” remarked Laurie Stewart, President & CEO of Sound Community Bank. She continued, “If you are affected by COVID-19 and are under quarantine, unable to work, or unable to make your loan payment with us due to this virus, please email us or give us a call and see if we might be able to help.”

In addition, Sound Community Bank branches display signage guiding those who feel sick, have a fever, or have a cough to leave the building and utilize alternative banking channels such as the ATM, Interactive Teller Machine (ITM), Online Banking, Mobile Banking, or the 24-hour phone teller. Branches are also employing additional sanitary efforts to disinfect high-touch areas such as door handles, surfaces, restrooms, and the ATM/ITM.

In the event of revised business hours or closures, the Bank plans to update its website at www.soundcb.com.

Sound Community Bank is a Seattle-based community bank, providing personal and business banking services in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Jefferson and Clallam Counties, and on the web at www.soundcb.com. Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBC).

For additional information:



Media Contact:

Brady Robb

Vice President, Marketing Director

(206) 448-0884 ext. 202



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.