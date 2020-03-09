Aetna Wun Trombley, Ph.D. to Step Down as President and Chief Operating Officer of NGM Bio to Assume Chief Executive Officer Role at Undisclosed Privately Held Company

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that, effective March 13, 2020, Aetna Wun Trombley, Ph.D. will step down as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer at an undisclosed privately held company. Dr. Trombley will continue with NGM on a consulting basis for an interim period to help on strategic topics and to provide operational continuity during the transition process.



“On behalf of the NGM team, I want thank Aetna for her nine years of dedication and tremendous contributions,” said David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., NGM’s Chief Executive Officer. “Since joining NGM in 2011, Aetna’s impact has been significant across many areas within the organization, including thoughtful hiring of functional team leads who are highly experienced and well prepared to continue to lead their departments moving forward. We wish Aetna much success in her new role, and we will greatly miss her as a colleague.”

Dr. Trombley joined NGM in 2011, serving as head of Business Development from 2011 to 2015. She became NGM’s COO in 2015 and subsequently assumed the dual role of President and COO in 2018.

“We have built an incredible team at NGM with a proven track record of translating breakthrough science to advance important investigational medicines,” said Dr. Trombley. “NGM’s lead candidate, aldafermin, continues to progress through Phase 2b clinical development for NASH on the heels of a very strong Phase 2 24-week data readout last month, and we now have multiple clinical programs underway across several therapeutic areas. Given David’s outstanding leadership, NGM’s highly experienced management team, and the deep functional expertise of the NGM team, I’m wholly confident this company has all of the elements in place for continued growth and success as I embark on my new endeavor.”

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NGM is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on a scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company leverages its biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit https://www.ngmbio.com for more information.

