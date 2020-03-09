Altair to Virtually Present at the Berenberg Design Software Conference

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing and data analytics, announced today that Howard Morof, Chief Financial Officer of Altair, will virtually present at the Berenberg Design Software Conference on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. ET.



A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com .

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product design and development, high-performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

Media Relations

Jennifer Ristic

Altair

216-849-3109

jristic@altair.com

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group

Monica Gould

212-871-3927

Lindsay Savarese

212-331-8417

ir@altair.com



