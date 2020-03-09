Bike New York Statement Regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19)

TD Five Boro Bike Tour on Sunday May 3 will take place as planned

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bike New York President and CEO Ken Podziba has issued the following statement: Bike New York is working with our government partners and closely following the status of the COVID-19 virus in order to plan for a safe TD Five Boro Bike Tour in New York City on Sunday May 3rd. At the present, there are no travel restrictions in place in the United States, and we expect the 43rd Annual TD Five Boro Bike Tour to take place as planned on May 3rd, as well as Bike Expo New York on May 1st and 2nd. The health and safety of our riders has been and always will be our top priority, and we will continue to closely monitor the recommendations of the CDC and the New York City Health Department regarding large-scale events. We encourage all of our riders, volunteers, and exhibitors to familiarize themselves with standard public health practices as outlined by the CDC. As this situation evolves, we’ll continue to evaluate potential impacts on our domestic and international participants, and we will provide the public with updates via our web page (www.bike.nyc/alerts) and by email.

Jon Orcutt Bike New York 718-383-6631 jorcutt@bike.nyc



