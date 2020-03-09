Webinar: What Do Home Buyers Want?

Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman delivers new market intelligence on what motivates home buyers and how to market to them.

/EIN News/ -- Lake City, Colo., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Participate in Green Builder Media's latest webinar on Thursday, March 19, 2:00 Eastern with CEO Sara Gutterman.

Understanding key market trends, consumer behavioral patterns, purchase drivers, and sentiment can help any building professional make better business decisions. In this session, Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman will reveal the latest market intelligence gathered by COGNITION Smart Data, offering deep insights into consumer preferences that will enable you to improve your marketing, sales, product development, and competitive positioning.

Learning objectives:

Understand key market trends that will affect your business

Learn about market drivers that influence homebuyer decision making

Explore innovative solutions that address pressing topics like energy, water, indoor air quality, and connected living

Examine research that clarifies and supports market transformation

About Sara Gutterman As Co-Founder and CEO of Green Builder Media, the nation’s leading media company focused on sustainable living, Sara has established a reputation as a visionary thought leader and passionate advocate for sustainability. She works closely with a diverse group of stakeholders in the building industry to develop impactful, long-term green strategies that are simultaneously sustainable and profitable. A former venture capitalist, she has participated in a portion of the life cycle (from funding to exit) of over 20 companies. She graduated from Dartmouth College and holds an MBA in entrepreneurship and finance from the University of Colorado. She lives in Lake City, Colorado with her husband, where she is a County Commissioner as well an avid long-distance runner, snowboarder, and Crossfit trainer.

About Green Builder Media Green Builder Media is the nation’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, serving more than 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of consumers who are interested in sustainable living. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including building science, Internet of Things, smart home technologies, building and energy codes, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables and clean transportation. The company recently launched COGNITION Smart Data, a pioneering data services offering that combines artificial intelligence technology with user-specific metadata to achieve comprehensive, proprietary market insights.

Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 513-532-0185 cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com



