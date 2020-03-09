TRACTOR SUPPLY BECOMES ‘ZERO TURN HQ’ WITH ADDITION OF TORO LINE

The rural lifestyle retailer serves as the Zero Turn Headquarters for outdoor power needs

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning today, Toro mowers will be available at all Tractor Supply locations and online at TractorSupply.com. This product launch follows a partnership announcement last fall between Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and Toro, a foremost manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, positioning Tractor Supply as the Zero Turn Headquarters for customers nationwide.



The Toro brand joins an unbeatable roster of outdoor power equipment offered at Tractor Supply, including top brands such as Cub Cadet and Bad Boy. Tractor Supply has carried Cub Cadet since 2003 and Bad Boy since 2006. Now, with the addition of Toro, the partnership with all three brands makes Tractor Supply the Zero Turn Headquarters, serving more than 1,800 stores nationwide.

Each brand offers a variety of choices within their zero turn lines, tailored for the customer’s exact requirements and desires for lawn care. By offering Toro, Cub Cadet and Bad Boy mowers, Tractor Supply will deliver solutions to meet every customer’s essential needs for outdoor power equipment.

“At Tractor Supply, we are proud to now be the Zero Turn Headquarters for all of your outdoor power needs,” said Seth Estep, Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer at Tractor Supply. “Whether they live on one acre or five, our team members are available to help customers choose the best product for the upkeep and look of their unique and individual lawn.”

For over 100 years, Toro has maintained their reputation of providing top-of-the-line mowers and power equipment. The Toro lineup at Tractor Supply includes a range of zero turn mowers, walk-behind and wide-area mowers, as well as a comprehensive line of parts and accessories. Two key items in the lineup include Toro’s new zero turn mowers, the TimeCutter and the Titan. The TimeCutter and Titan are available in different deck sizes up to 60 inches and feature the MyRIDE® Suspension System, IronForged® Cutting Decks, professional performance and exceptional durability. The MyRIDE® suspension delivers a smooth ride, while the professional performance capabilities of the zero turn mowers cut mowing time down 45%.

Visit TractorSupply.com/Power for more information and expert tips on all outdoor power equipment, zero turn lawn mowers and more. Learn more about Toro arrival in Tractor Supply stores by following on Facebook and Instagram, or by visiting your local store, which you can find at TractorSupply.com/StoreLocator.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 32,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 28, 2019, the Company operated 1,844 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 28, 2019, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

Media Contact:

Pat Warner

Pat.Warner@finnpartners.com

615-610-0315



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.