Crawford & Company® to Present During the 24th Annual Insurance Conference

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company® (www.crawco.com) (NYSE:CRD-A) (NYSE:CRD-B), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates, today announced that both Crawford President & CEO, Harsha V. Agadi, and Chief Financial Officer, W. Bruce Swain, will present during the CFANY Raymond James 24th Annual Insurance Conference on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. EST. The conference will be held at CFA Society New York, 1540 Broadway, New York, NY 10036.



Interested investors and other parties may watch a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by going to https://www.cfany.org/crawford-company-crd-b-24th-annual-insurance-conference . Presentation materials will also be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website. The online replay will be available after the webcast.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com .

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.