National Floors Direct the Perfect Partner for Spring Home Improvement Projects

ASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With spring just around the corner, it’s an opportune time to begin planning home improvement projects. Whether you intend to move in the near future or will pass your home down to the next generation, installing new flooring is a fantastic way to add value to your property while enhancing livability and aesthetics. National Floors Direct , one of the United States’ leading direct-to-consumer specialty flooring providers, is known throughout the Eastern seaboard as the source for fantastic flooring products and service.The New York-based company was founded by industry veterans who spent several years owning and operating flooring shops before founding National Floors Direct in 2005. The company is based on an innovative and customer-focused concept. The flooring provider offers a direct connection between consumers and some of the world’s biggest name-brand flooring manufacturers. By eliminating the middle man, National Floors Direct is able to cut costs drastically without cutting any corners.As the owners put it, they offer “all the best attributes of traditional retail and none of the downside.” The company’s extensive catalog features a broad range of flooring options, including high-quality carpet, hardwood, laminate, and luxury vinyl products, some of which are exclusive to National Floors Direct.Their capacious selection includes industry-leading products such as waterproof laminate and vinyl flooring, ideal for rooms such as bathrooms and kitchens prone to moisture buildup. These products, offered by manufacturers Mohawk and Shaw, respectively, are also ideal choices for homes with mess-prone small children or pets. National Floors Direct also carries a broad range of beautiful carpets, hardwoods, and luxury vinyl, all of which are guaranteed the lowest price in the industry by 15 percent or more.Whatever your flooring needs, National Floors Direct is committed to helping you find the ideal product for your space. Another unique feature of National Floors Direct is its white-glove customer service. By “bringing the store to your door,” these professionals provide an opportunity to see how samples will look in a home or business with its particular lighting, decor, and furnishings. The team also measures and prices the job on the spot. National Floors Direct’s reviews are a testament to their exceptional offerings. Visit the company’s new website to peruse National Floors Direct reviews and products, or request an estimate.



