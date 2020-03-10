Litchfield Beach Ranked Ninth Best Beach In America By Tripadvisor

With an average rating of 5 stars, Tripadvisor reviewers raved about Litchfield’s wide beaches, soft sand and privacy

GEORGETOWN, SC, US, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel platform, has unveiled its list of the top 25 United States beaches, and visitors to South Carolina’s Hammock Coast will recognize the Palmetto State’s highest ranked entry.Tripadvisor ranked Litchfield Beach as America’s ninth best beach. Litchfield offers travelers the Carolinas’ most stunning stretch of coastline in a quiet setting that is ideal for family vacations. With an average rating of 5 stars, Tripadvisor reviewers raved about Litchfield’s wide beaches, soft sand and privacy.“Tripadvisor is the most trusted name in travel, so to have it rank Litchfield as America’s ninth best beach is a tremendous honor,” said Mark A. Stevens, director of tourism development for the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce. “What makes the ranking so special is that it’s derived from the opinions of vacationers. As a destination, our goal is to exceed the expectations of the people who choose to spend their vacation time with us, and Litchfield’s place among the best beaches in the United States is affirmation of that effort.”Tripadvisor helps 463 million travelers each month make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 859 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises.The honor continues a run of national recognition for the six communities - Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Georgetown and Andrews – that make up the Hammock Coast.Southern Living, one of the most respected names in lifestyle journalism, recently honored Pawleys Island, DeBordieu and Huntington Beach State Park as being among South Carolina’s top 7 beaches.Georgetown, a working waterfront community, also finished fourth in a vote by USA Today/10Best readers to determine America’s “Best Coastal Small Town” in 2019.For more information, visit www.HammockCoastSC.com About South Carolina’s Hammock CoastGeorgetown County’s casual charm and Southern hospitality earned it the nickname Hammock Coast. Adventure and relaxation blend together in perfect harmony, like the flowing and ebbing of waves on the county’s famed beaches. With six communities – Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Georgetown and Andrews – comprising the pristine coastal area between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, visitors can experience South Carolina’s Hammock Coast like never before.Georgetown, named one of America's Best Coastal Small Towns two years in a row, offers an abundance of accommodations for guests, including hotels and cozy bed and breakfasts. Georgetown marinas welcome boaters from around the globe. For details specifically about Georgetown, visit www.DiscoverGeorgetownSC.com For more information about all of the Hammock Coast, visit www.HammockCoastSC.com



