UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights issues findings on Belgium, Benin, Guinea, Norway, and Ukraine

The UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights has published its findings on the countries it examined during its latest session from 17 February to 6 March 2020: Belgium, Benin, Guinea, Norway, and Ukraine.

The findings contain positive aspects of how the respective States are implementing the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. They also highlight matters of concern and make recommendations.

The findings, officially known as concluding observations, can be found here.

The next session of the Committee will be held from 28 September to 16 October to review Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Kuwait, Latvia, and Nicaragua.



