Massachusetts Food Manufacturer, Hans Kissle, Takes Safety and Quality Very Seriously

Hans Kissle, one of the nation’s leading providers of prepared food in retail shops, clubs, and other locations, is passionate about food safety and quality.

HAVERHILL, MA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the average consumer thinks about food, they think about things like appearance, taste, and texture. Though safety is also a concern, most people assume that the food they eat has been handled with care. At Hans Kissle, safety and quality are the two main ingredients in every prepared dish.

Hans Kissle has been in operation since 1984, and though they started small, they now operate out of a 112,000 square foot facility. Inside, visitors can find quality assurance specialists and micro-labs to ensure food safety and quality are top priority. Every single product they make is rigorously tested, and their quality assurance team checks everything from appearance to taste.

Hans Kissle is not only a USDA facility but is FSMA-ready as well as SQF Safety and Quality certified. They are always welcoming of audits and inspections from a variety of federal and state agencies, as well as customers throughout the year. Hans Kissle has numerous HAACP Programs in place for all their food products, and these are continuously reviewed to ensure they are still the best practices. When improvements are possible, the team makes them, and this has helped them gain a reputation for one of the safest and highest-quality food manufacturers in the nation.

When it comes to ingredients, Hans Kissle is on a never-ending mission to source the absolute best, freshest ingredients they can find. Members of the Hans Kissle team arrive at the facility bright and early each morning to receive fresh ingredients, which are always produced the very same day. The chefs at Hans Kissle use these ingredients to make creative new food options as well as some of the classics, and these items are shipped out one or two days after production. Finally, every single item undergoes a quality and food safety check before it ever leaves the facility to ensure that retailers and their customers have the best possible food options.

To learn more about Hans Kissle and their dedication to safety and quality, visit the company’s website today. You can also browse their extensive menu, learn more about their capabilities, or contact them to find out how you can start offering delicious, safe, high-quality, freshly-made foods to your customers right away.

About Hans Kissle: Hans Kissle is one of the nation’s premier providers of delicious, high-quality prepared foods, and their delicacies can be found in places like clubs, retail shops, and even convenience stores all over the country. The company consists of a team of expert chefs with extensive culinary expertise, food safety and quality professionals, and others who work together to ensure that every single portion is perfect before it arrives to their customers’ doors.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.