CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy is Honored to Have Each of its 2020 CIO Executive Leadership and Global Innovation Summits Highlighted as Top Technology Conferences to Attend

WESTPORT, Conn., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership for technology executives, is honored to have each of its CIO Executive Leadership and Global Innovation Summits highlighted by CIO.com as top technology conferences to attend throughout the remainder of 2020.

To view the full list of events, click here .

In addition, CIO.com also highlighted SIM Connect Live 2020 , the national conference for the Society for Information Management, which HMG Strategy is co-producing this year in Austin, TX Dec. 7-10. SIM Connect Live 2020 will bring 600-to-1,000 CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, C-1 executives, academicians and top-tier consultants to Austin to explore why it’s imperative to apply a fresh mindset and lead courageously in a time of widespread disruption to identify and execute on strategies that will drive organizational success.

As the world’s most trusted, independent provider of executive networking events , HMG Strategy is constantly evolving and expanding into new markets. In addition to producing 80-plus executive networking events each year in North America and Europe, the company has significantly expanded its digital resource center in recent years, compiling a massive collection of videos, research articles, white papers, webinars, case studies, and other unique digital content assets.

“The accelerated pace of innovation and disruption is creating incredible opportunities and CIOs and technology executives to distinguish themselves in the C-suite,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “We are honored to have our regional events cited by CIO.com as 'Top Technology Conferences to Attend' as we address the top macro-economic, leadership, innovation and technology trends that are impacting the roles of technology executives today and into the future.”

HMG Strategy’s next event is its inaugural 2020 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit , taking place on March 12 at the Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate in Championsgate, FL. Top speakers there will include Snehal Antani, Former CTO at the U.S. Department of Defense, Louis Grande, SVP IT, Red Lobster, Jeff Lutes, SVP Technology, Orlando Magic and Christine Vanderpool, CISO, Florida Crystals.

Following the Florida CIO Summit, HMG Strategy’s next set of events include its 2020 Silicon Valley CISO Summit in Menlo Park on March 19; the 2020 CIO Summit of America , HMG Strategy’s premier event in New York on March 26; the 2020 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 2 and the 2020 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit that’s taking place on April 9 in New Brunswick.

To learn more about HMG Strategy's upcoming Executive Leadership Summits, click here .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360 degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

