Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International Receives 2020 Best of Boca Award for Professional Services

Mitch Gould Created 'Evolution of Distribution' to Help Overseas Health and Wellness Companies Succeed in the United States

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of Nutritional Products International, announced this week it had received the 2020 Best of Boca Award for Professional Services.

“We are very honored to receive such a prestigious award,” Gould said. “I have been a retail professional for 30 years, and it is gratifying when your work is recognized.”

Gould, a third-generation retail professional, founded NPI because he saw international health and wellness companies struggling to enter the U.S. market.

“These companies had fantastic, innovative products, but they didn’t understand how to enter the world’s largest consumer market – America,” Gould said. “Dealing with logistics, U.S. Customs, FDA compliance, storage, and insurance just to develop the necessary infrastructure can be very intimidating.

“They had to do all the groundwork before they could even try to promote their products to retail outlets,” he added. “The companies needed help to succeed.”

Gould developed a new approach -- the “Evolution of Distribution” method -- which made NPI the U.S. sales headquarters for the overseas companies.

“NPI became the one-stop location for everything a company needed to enter the U.S. market or expand its distribution network,” Gould said. “My professional staff handled shipping, storage, FDA compliance, marketing, and sales.”

Each year, the annual Boca Raton Award Program identifies companies that it believes have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Boca Raton area a great place to live, work, and play.

The 2020 Boca Raton Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Boca Raton Award Program and data provided by third parties. The companies honored have shown the ability to use best practices and implement programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

“Everyone at NPI works hard on behalf of our international and domestic clients,” Gould said. “We are proud to receive the 2020 Best of Boca Award for Professional Services.”

For more information about NPI, call 561-544-0719 or visit nutricompany.com.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Attachment

Andrew Polin Nutritional Products International 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.