Middlesex Water Company Releases 2018-2019 Corporate Sustainability Report

“While we long have been operating in a sustainable manner, this report describes in greater detail the measures we have in place to ensure the viability of our company for the long term,” said Middlesex Water Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Doll. “As a water and wastewater utility company providing an essential service, we engage with many stakeholders. Our success depends on the strength of our workforce, the way we treat our customers, how we responsibly manage our business and the impact our operations have on the environment,” added Doll.

Among the key sustainability areas addressed in the report are:

Workforce Recruitment, Training and Development



Employee Health & Safety



Corporate Governance and Risk Management



Board Diversity



Customer Care



Emergency Management & Business Continuity



Cybersecurity



Environmental Stewardship



Corporate Citizenship



Fiscal Accountability

“In addition, the report describes how Middlesex Water’s current infrastructure investment initiative, Water for Tomorrow®, the largest capital program in the Company’s history, addresses climate impacts, supply and water quality, and energy use and aging infrastructure – key factors in sustainability and in the future economic stability and prosperity of our communities,” added Doll.

The report is available at www.middlesexwater.com.

About Middlesex Water Company

Middlesex Water Company, organized in 1897, provides regulated and unregulated water and wastewater utility services through various subsidiary companies.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Sohler, Vice President – Corporate Affairs

bsohler@middlesexwater.com

(732) 638-7549



