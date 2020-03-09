ASA Insurance Discussed Tips for Meeting with an Insurance Adjuster

ASA Insurance provides competitive car insurance rates in the Salt Lake City area.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the leading providers of auto insurance in Salt Lake City has shared important tips with Utah drivers for meeting with an insurance adjuster.

At ASA Insurance, the team knows the idea of meeting with an insurance adjuster is a stressful one for many drivers. In some cases, you may have just been through a scary or even life-threatening accident. It can be difficult for some people to go over the events involved. However, meeting with the adjuster is part of making a successful auto insurance claim. Knowing what this meeting entails can help to reduce the stress involved, which is why ASA Insurance offers tips for meeting with an insurance adjuster.

What Does An Insurance Adjuster Do?

As Creed Anderson of ASA Insurance explains, “An insurance adjuster is responsible for inspecting the damage done to your automobile after an accident. They will also perform an investigation into the event that caused the damage. Adjusters do this by performing interviews with all of the people involved in the accident. They also look at police reports and other corroborating evidence.”

Provide Information

“Don’t be surprised if your insurance adjuster seems to know little about your particular case,” says Anderson. “The individual assigned to your case may have a large caseload. In some cases, they will not review the particulars prior to your interview. That is why it is important for you to be able to relay the details of the accident in a clear and informative manner.”

ASA Insurance also explains some important steps for doing this.

Take Notes

Most people have difficulty remembering the details of an accident as time passes. It helps to have a record of the accident right after it takes place, and there are several ways you can do this:

You can make a smartphone video of yourself discussing the details of the accident.

You can write down your notes and observations about the event.

You can interview your own witnesses and provide this information to the person assigned to your claim.

It will help you to refer back to your notes and video prior to speaking with the adjuster.

Contact Your Agent

It is important to remember that your insurance company works for you. Look for a company with a good reputation for working with clients. Search car insurance in Salt Lake City for the best results.

“If you have questions about meeting with an adjuster you should never hesitate to contact your insurance agent,” says Anderson. “Your agent can direct you to all of the resources available to you throughout the entire process.”

Hiring An Attorney

When you are speaking to the insurance adjuster from your own company, it’s not always necessary to have an attorney present. In many cases, the adjuster is only confirming the facts surrounding the accident.

If you feel like your insurance company is trying to deny a legitimate claim, having legal representation present might be the right choice. You may also want to have an attorney present when meeting with an insurance adjuster from another company — the other company may be more likely to try to find a reason to deny your claim.

An attorney is also recommended if there has been significant property damage or personal injury.

Auto Rates

Keep in mind that your rates are subject to change after an accident. Search auto insurance in Salt Lake City to find the best rates available in your area.



