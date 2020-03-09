Think Spring

Celebrate Longer Days and More Sunshine with a Fresh Spring Tables Setting

/EIN News/ -- New Castle, DE, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh, Spring colors from Jars Céramistes (Jars) are perfect for Easter, Mother’s Day, Baby Showers and Bridal Showers and brighten a room, a party and a table.

The Springtime colors include Carrot, Cream Peach, Artichoke, Fennel, Leek, Truffle and Ginger. They are soft and pretty for special occasions and every day.

The handmade, 100percent natural, non-porous, matte finished stoneware can be dressed up or down and the new colors mix and match with any of the colors. Made in France, this artisinal dinnerware allows a user to feel the hand of the ceramist who molded the pieces. The dinnerware ranges in price from $33 to $55.

From its roots in horticultural pottery through to today’s glazed contemporary tableware collections, Jars’ history spans more than 150 years. Founded by Pierre Jars, the traditional crafts of potters’ skills and trade secrets were passed down throughout the generations. Jars’ success resonated in Paris when he was awarded the Grand Prize at the Exposition Universelle and again in 2010 when Jars Céramistes earned EPV status (Entreprise Francaise du Patrimoine Vivant), the French Companies Living Heritage award. Today more than fifty percent of French Michelin two and three star restaurants use Jars for their dinnerware service.

Available at https://www.didriks.com/Jars-Ceramics-Jardin-De-Maguelone-10.5-inch-Plate

Attachments

Susan Jardina Jars USA 917-825-0466 susan@jardinacommunications.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.