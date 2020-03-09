INVESTOR UPDATE FOR VISIUM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, VA, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK: VISM), (the “Company”) today released the next Investor Update Letter from the Company:



Dear Investors,

As the public health response to COVID-19 (“coronavirus”) continues, our thoughts remain with the communities and individuals most deeply affected by the disease, and with those working around the clock to contain its spread, and treat the ill.

During this coronavirus outbreak, we want to assure our investors that the market need for cybersecurity solutions is largely unaffected. We continue to work diligently to become a world-class cybersecurity/digital risk management company, with a focus on visualization, threat identification, mobile security, and big-data analytics. We are building a great company and remain committed to pursuing initiatives that maximize value for all Visium stakeholders.

We continue to enhance our core technology, CyGraph®, and expect to see a cloud-based CyGraph® solution commercially available in about six weeks. We have added the best technologists in the market to our team in recent months, and we expect to see our first significant revenue from Visium Analytics this fiscal year.

CyGraph® allows its users to quickly and intelligently proceed from information, to insight, to action. CyGraph®’s ability to provide security automation and orchestration to incident response delivers tremendous value to the enterprise. Visium is well on its way to creating a significant enterprise security solution with CyGraph®.

With CyGraph®, data center operators are able to have real-time visibility of their security posture and quickly and easily identify potential threats to their assets.

MITRE-developed CyGraph® is a military-grade cybersecurity analytics and visualization platform that delivers:

A graph knowledge base about attack vulnerability, threat indicators, and mission dependencies within a network environment.

A predictive model of possible attack paths and critical vulnerabilities that correlates network events to known vulnerability paths.

The capability to greatly reduce effort within enterprise security operations centers for prevention and response of cyberattacks, providing situational awareness, and assuring business operations are stable and secure.

About MITRE

For a half century, MITRE has worked as a strategic partner to federal agencies to solve hard problems in cybersecurity. MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through public-private partnerships, as well as the operation of federally funded R&D centers, we work across government to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC: VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

Contact:

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

mlucky@visiumtechnologies.com

Corporate Office:

4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-225-3443

Investor Relations:

Peter Nicosia

Bull in Advantage, LLC

Phone: 585-703-6565

Email: Info@BlueHorseshoeStocks.com



