Issued by NCRI

Iran: Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 2nd District targeted

Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 2nd District

Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 2nd District

The Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 2nd District has an active role in the suppression of dissidents, especially those arrested during the November 2019 uprising.”
— NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early morning hours of today, Sunday, March 8, 2020, the Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Sa’adat Abad, in Tehran’s 2nd District, was targeted by defiant youth. This office plays an active role in the suppression of dissidents, especially those arrested during the November 2019 uprising.
Today’s assault was carried as the clerical regime, fearing the outbreak of protests and demonstrations in reaction to the authorities’ cover-up, deception, and incompetence in dealing with the Coronavirus had placed its suppressive forces on full alert ordered them to patrol the streets of the capital.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
March 8, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

Iran 8 march 2020 - Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 2nd District targeted

Distribution channels: International Organizations, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Share This Story
Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 2nd District-2

Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 2nd District-2

Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 2nd District-3

Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 2nd District-3

Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 2nd District-4

Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 2nd District-4

Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 2nd District-5

Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 2nd District-5

Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 2nd District-6

Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 2nd District-6

Company Details
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 2nd District targeted
Maryam Rajavi’s Message to the Iranian People
Iran: IRGC paramilitary Bassij base in Foulad-Shahr, Isfahan targeted
View All Stories From This Author