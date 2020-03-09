Iran: Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 2nd District targeted

Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 2nd District

The Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 2nd District has an active role in the suppression of dissidents, especially those arrested during the November 2019 uprising.” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early morning hours of today, Sunday, March 8, 2020, the Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Sa’adat Abad, in Tehran’s 2nd District, was targeted by defiant youth. This office plays an active role in the suppression of dissidents, especially those arrested during the November 2019 uprising.

Today’s assault was carried as the clerical regime, fearing the outbreak of protests and demonstrations in reaction to the authorities’ cover-up, deception, and incompetence in dealing with the Coronavirus had placed its suppressive forces on full alert ordered them to patrol the streets of the capital.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

March 8, 2020

Iran 8 march 2020 - Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 2nd District targeted



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.