The incredible progress of Women's Rugby in Mauritius

Women's Rugby is the fastest growing sport in Mauritius and on Rugby Africa.

In three years, the federation recorded a growth of 177% going from 119 to 211 female licensees.

The Mauritius2024 Olympic program as a booster for women's rugby.

In 2018, the Federation launched the Mauritius2024 Olympic program with the aim of qualifying a female team for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

A colossal work with schoolchildren and young people is underway in order to hatch an Olympic generation.

In 2019, 3 junior clubs were created and were able to participate for the first time in a domestic competition in Mauritius.

The Olympic program impacts development by creating clubs in different areas of Mauritius, in order to effectively crisscross all of Mauritius.

Women's rugby in Rodrigues is important, 47% of licensees are women.

A 100% feminine club

One of Mauritius' clubs, Port Louis Sailors is essentially female, the focus has been on women's rugby by emphasizing work on the school and the younger generations.

Young girls who discovered rugby less than 3 years ago who are currently competing against the best teams.

Mauritius, a model of female governance

All the management committees of Mauritian clubs and federations have a consistent integration of women in their board.

A percentage above the average which makes it possible to implement the female sports policy of the federation.

An Olympic Academy in 2020 to prepare for the Youth Games in 2020.

On the High Performance side,Mauritius is arming herself by preparing the new generation 2004 and 2005 for the Youth Games. Supervision work was carried out in the schools in order to detect the elites of tomorrow of Mauritian rugby.

The goal is to create a High Performance environment for these young athletes.

International events as a training marker.

The Federation hosted the largest women's rugby tournament in Mauritius in 2019, the Scott7s. A huge success that brought together hundreds of young girls from the Indian Ocean.

Media Contact: Rugby@apo-opa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.