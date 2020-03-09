BUSINESS LEADER JACK LANDSMANAS STERN HELPS CORPORATIVO KOSMOS EARN FOOD SAFETY BADGE FROM MEXICAN MINISTRY OF TOURISM

Corporativo Kosmos

RENOWNED BUSINESS LEADER JACK LANDSMANAS STERN HELPS CORPORATIVO KOSMOS EARN ACCLAIMED FOOD SAFETY DISTINCTION FROM MEXICAN MINISTRY OF TOURISM

MEXICO CITY, MIGUEL HIDALGO, MEXICO, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned business leader and philanthropist Jack Landsmanas Stern helped food service provider Corporativo Kosmos earn an acclaimed food safety recognition, known as the ‘Distinctive H’, from the Mexican Ministry of Tourism, corroborating the company’s commitment to excellence in customer service. This honor grants Corporativo Kosmos access to both the tourism sector and hospital canteens, furthering the outreach efforts and the impact of its work.

“We are proud to have earned the Distinctive H recognition from the Ministry of Tourism. Our top priority is to protect our consumers’ wellbeing by offering the highest quality food and beverage that aligns with modern safety standards,” said Corporativo Kosmos CEO, Jack Landsmanas. “Everyone on every level of our organization is committed to the goal of safety and healthfulness on a daily basis. I am proud of everyone’s efforts and look forward to continuing to serve our communities.”

The Distinctive H recognition is achieved through the proper and meticulous handling of receiving and storing food, refrigeration and freezing of products, the proper temperature of hot and cold bars, the cleaning standards of establishments, the sanitary services of employees, and the overall management of food and beverage. The Ministry of Tourism is guaranteeing that the food and beverage operations of Corporativo Kosmos follow the standards of providing excellent service to consumers. That earning of this distinction is a direct testament to how efficient every layer of the organization is run. From the delivery drivers to the line cooks, and from the CEO to the advisory board, every employee at Corporativo Kosmos is united around the idea of providing the best possible food and beverage standards.

The Distinctive H badge is a huge pull for tourism, signaling to global travelers and foreign countries the efficacy of local foods. Mexico saw 44.8 million international tourists in 2019, a 5.6% increase from the projections made in 2018. With Corporativo Kosmos catering to resorts, hotels, and other popular tourist destinations, these rates are expected to climb throughout 2020 and beyond.



Jack Landsmanas Stern also added, “It is an honor to earn the Distinctive H badge, a recognition our entire company has strived to achieve. We are all focused around the singular goal of offering delicious, available food and beverage services that not only meet – but exceed – the food safety standards. The opportunity to begin serving the tourism sector and hospital canteens is a tremendous opportunity for us and for the Mexican Republic.”

Jack Landsmana Stern’s commitment to food sanitation and safety, and overall excellence in business, long predates the honor of earning the Distinctive H award. The grandson of Don Pablo Landsmanas, integrity, service, and honor run in his family. Corporativo Kosmos has offered large-scale dining room services and boxed lunches for years. Over his tenure, Jack Landsmanas Stern has distinguished the popular food services provider with his financial and logistical strengths, as well as his passion to serve customers throughout the Mexican Republic.

Individuals interested in learning more about Corporativo Kosmos or Jack Landsmanas Stern can visit www.ck.com.mx.

About Jack Landsmanas Stern

Jack Landsmanas Stern is an influential businessman and philanthropist who currently serves as CEO of the leading Mexican food industry company, Corporativo Kosmos. As head of Corporativo Kosmos, Jack Landsmanas Stern oversees an enormously complex operation that is responsible for providing meals to regions throughout Mexico.

About Corporativo Kosmos

Corporativo Kosmos offers food services and general services for institutional dining rooms; production and distribution of box lunches and pantries; preparation of breakfast and school meals; catering and hotel services on offshore and offshore marine platforms; provisioning services for boats and supply of raw materials. The company’s mission is to maintain the trust of its customers and consumers, and to achieve this, the group puts into practice its motto: "Passion to Fulfill".



