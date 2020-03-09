ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. – CBAY

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), resulting from allegations that CymaBay may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On June 11, 2019, CymaBay announced results from an ongoing 52-week Phase 2b dose-ranging, paired liver biopsy study. The results showed reductions in liver fat were minimal and not significant compared to placebo. Nonetheless, CymaBay's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pol Boudes, downplayed these results, stating "[w]hile the reductions in liver fat were minimal, we remain encouraged by the significant improvements in biochemical markers of liver injury that we observed at week 12." On this news, CymaBay’s stock price fell $5.04 per share, or over 45%, to close at $6.05 per share on June 11, 2019.

On September 17, 2019, CymaBay announced the Company and Dr. Boudes "mutually agreed" he would cease to be an officer and employee of the Company. Then, on November 25, 2019, CymaBay announced it was halting the development of Seladelpar "based on initial histological findings observed in the Phase 2b study of seladelpar in NASH." On this news, CymaBay’s stock price fell $4.22 per share, or over 76%, to close at $1.33 per share on November 25, 2019.

On December 19, 2019, CymaBay announced it would terminate 60% of its employees as it explores strategic alternatives, sending the price of its shares sharply lower again. A month later, nearly half of the Company's Board abruptly resigned. On January 29, 2020, CymaBay’s President and CEO, Sujal Shah, published a letter to shareholders stating that the Company had been “working to assess all potential ways to maximize value for our shareholders, including liquidation, sale, merger, asset acquisitions, and/or continuing development of our internal programs.” On this news, CymaBay’s stock price fell $0.21 per share, or over 11%, to close at $1.65 per share on January 30, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by CymaBay investors. If you purchased shares of CymaBay please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1796.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm .

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

lrosen@rosenlegal.com

pkim@rosenlegal.com

cases@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.