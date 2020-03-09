Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen L. Parkhill to Participate in the Virtual Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced it will participate in the virtual Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. As Barclays announced on March 6, 2020, the in-person aspect of the conference has been switched to a remotely connected opportunity.

Karen Parkhill, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Medtronic, will answer questions about the company beginning at 9:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. CDT).

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on March 11, 2020, by clicking on the Investors Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com . An archive of the session will be available on the same webpage later in the day.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc ( www.medtronic.com ), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

-end-





Erika Winkels

Public Relations

+1-763-526-8478

Ryan Weispfenning

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-4626



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.