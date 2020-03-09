Galina Wolinetz Joins Virtas Partners as Managing Director

Will Expand Firm’s Integration & Separation Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galina Wolinetz has joined Virtas Partners as Managing Director. Virtas Partners is an advisory firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, IPOs, carve-outs, corporate restructurings, turnarounds and capital placements.



“We are delighted to bring Galina into a senior leadership role to expand our abilities to support our clients in their Exits and Acquisitions,” said co-founder and Managing Partner Neal McNamara. “With this addition, Virtas Partners will now be able to lead integration and separation management offices for our publicly held and private equity clients that are executing carve-outs and acquisitions. Expanding our offerings into operational integration and separation has been part of our strategy since we founded the firm. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be bringing on Galina. Not only have I personally known her for close to a decade, but I have been in the trenches executing transactions with her as my client in her Corporate Development role at United Technologies.”

Wolinetz joins Virtas Partners with nearly 25 years of industry experience in closing and integrating M&A transactions. At Stanley Black & Decker, she led the global Integration Management Office and was the executive leader for numerous post-merger integration programs. She was also Vice President—Strategic Initiatives for Stanley Security Transformation as well as Head of Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis.

Earlier in her career, Wolinetz served as Senior Director, Corporate Strategy & Development at United Technologies and was the Director of the Integration Management Office leading the integration of the $18 billion acquisition of Goodrich Corporation.

“In her life and work, Galina epitomizes the virtue of fortitude,” said co-founder and Managing Partner Tim Czmiel. “She has the heart of a champion who finds a way to get things done at the highest professional level. She is exactly the type of person whom we seek to even further strengthen our unique culture at Virtas Partners.”

Send Galina a message by clicking here .

Virtas Partners is an advisory firm preparing companies for their most critical transitions

Exits & Acquisitions

Finance & Accounting Optimization

Capital Structure & Placements

Performance Improvement & Turnaround

Virtas Partners: Trusted. Proven. Our team aligned for your success. www.virtaspartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1865958-6f3e-45ab-807d-8c1bbce919a2

Contact: Jon Harmon jharmon@virtaspartners.com (630) 815-6586

Galina Wolinetz, Managing Director, Virtas Partners Galina Wolinetz, Managing Director, Virtas Partners



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.