AMF Media Group Repositions Leadership Team for Future Growth

/EIN News/ -- Elizabeth Shoemaker joins as VP of Client Services;

Jim Dyer moves into the role of VP of Client Growth

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMF Media Group (AMF), an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency, has made leadership changes to better position the organization for future continued growth.

“AMF continues to grow well above the industry standard. And that growth is tied to the work of our high-quality AMF team,” said Vintage Foster, CEO of AMF Media Group. "We will continue to grow and continue to maintain our level of service. As such, we are elevating a key AMF leader and have recruited one of the best client service leaders in our trade.”

Elizabeth Shoemaker will join AMF Media Group March 30 as Vice President of Client Services. She will be responsible for overseeing all marketing and advertising client services across the agency. Shoemaker has more than 25 years of executive leadership experience, including with some of the largest agencies and Fortune 500 brands. She most recently served as Vice President of Client Services for CMD in Portland, Oregon. Previously, she held positions with global brand agency Landor and led all of Safeway’s brand strategy and integrated marketing for 12 years.

In addition, Jim Dyer, who has served as the organization’s Director of Digital Services since 2016, will become Vice President of Client Growth. In his new role, Dyer will oversee the agency’s business development team and will be responsible for management of all new revenue. Dyer has more than 30 years of sales experience. As a founding member of the AutoTrader.com team, he helped grow the organization from a startup to a $600 million company. He also previously served as General Manager of Morris Digital.

For more information about the AMF Media Group team or the agency’s services, visit www.amfmediagroup.com .

About AMF Media Group

AMF Media Group is a full-service agency that delivers a comprehensive and clear approach on brand strategy and marketing, public relations, crisis communications, internal communications, multimedia production, web design and development, and event planning and management. AMF has offices across California as well as in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Media Contact

Caitie Nolan

caitie@amfmediagroup.com

925-790-2748



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.