Wapcar Review: Honda Malaysia - Which is the better Choice between Accord and CR-V?

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The article is by wapcar.my, a one-stop digital automotive content platform aimed at consumers in the fast-growing Southeast Asia Region.

Honda Malaysia, established in 2000, products of cooperation among Honda Motor Co. Ltd. of Japan, DRB-HICOM Berhad and Oriental Holdings Berhad. Almost all of the Honda Malaysia cars were assembled in Melaka.

In Malaysia, nearly all of the Honda variants make a hot, including the Honda CR-V, Accord, HR-V, BR-V, Civic and Jazz. For fully imported cars, such as the Odyssey as well as Civic Type R sales are weaker.

According to the latest prices, reviews, specifications for some Honda models selling in Malaysia, 2020 Honda Accord and 2018 Honda CR-V will be introduced later. Which is the better choice and which better suits customers’s needs in Honda set?

As the tenth generation, Honda Accord comes into the market with the price of RM 185,900. By contrast, Honda CR-V is priced RM 175.900 with the higher specification. There comes the question: will customers be willing to pay RM 10,000 more for Honda Accord?

Difference of specification between 2020 Honda Accord and 2018 Honda CR-V:

The newest tenth generation Honda Accord has adapted 1.5-litre Turbocharged unit which is more efficient and abandoned the 2.0-litre and 2.4-litre engines. It’s nearly the same model that powers the CR-V and the Honda Civic, only returned to produce more power at 201 PS and 260 Nm.

Moreover, Accord possesses a larger eight-inch touchscreen as well as ten speakers to boot while the CR-V does not have the best sound quality of its eight speakers.

Then comes to the comparison between 2020 Honda Accord and 2017 Honda CR-V:

The Accord has better usability, the physical buttons on its head allows more convenient to adjust the menu, though both Accord and CR-V support Apple Carplay and Android Auto in the same way.

Paying the price of the best variant of CR-V 1.5 TC-P equipped with Honda Sensing, customers can only purchase an entry Accord 1.5 TC. To match the same specification of theCT-V TC-P, customers have to pay more RM 10,000.

The full suite Honda Sensing allows the 2017 CR-V to take full advantage of systems like Lane Keep Assist System, Lane Departure Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, and Forward Collision Warning. There are many that sort of examples.

By comparison, TC, the basic specification of Accord only makes do with Honda LaneWatch. The same available system that the CR-V has alongside Honda Sensing.

Of course, the consideration of the ease of ingress and egress must be taken into consideration. The Accord is more inconvenient by being a low riding sedan, which is difficult to get in and out. The CR-V has the superiority of having the taller seating position, not only does it offer a better view of the road ahead but also provides easier access to get in and get out of the car. For the elderly purchasers, this is a massive convenience. Although the taller ride will compromise the handling of the CR-V.

When customers are looking for a business car for daily work, and if they fancy driving and appreciate a good handling car, the Accord is the best to pick. However, if the car is mostly used for family duties, and customers appreciate a car that is easier to get in and get out of by having a taller seating position, the CR-V is more affordable to choose.



