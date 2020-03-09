Manufacturers in the Building Insulation Materials Market are Drifting towards Eco-Friendly Materials; Regulations Favoring Sustainability to Drive Growth Says Persistence Market Research

Recyclable building insulation material and products are gaining popularity across all the end uses, defining the growth trajectory of the building insulation materials market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global building insulation materials market , estimated to be worth US$26.1Bn in 2019, is projected to grow at 7% CAGR during 2019-2029. The latest report by Persistence Market Research (PMR) states that manufacturers are developing smart and energy-efficient buildings to promote energy conservation along with saving on energy costs. Building energy codes and regulatory standards further encourage energy efficiency in building insulation materials.

Building Insulation Materials Market: Key Findings

Polystyrene to remain preferred material; fiberglass gaining rapid momentum in the market

Attributing to surge in number of large-scale housing projects and workplace infrastructure, residential and commercial construction activities to generate growth opportunities for manufacturers

East Asia to maintain its leading market share; Europe and North America exhibit robust growth

Sustainable building insulation materials witness augmenting demand

Mineral wool and cellulose to gain prominence as renewable building insulation material

Building Insulation Materials Market: Key Driving Factors

Improvement in healthcare infrastructure and the emergence of large-scale IT parks to fasten the market growth

Growing awareness regarding energy conservation will generate opportunities for application of energy-efficient building insulation materials, boosting the market growth

Favorable energy regulations to accelerate the adoption of energy-efficient building insulation materials

Increase in Spending on non-residential construction in developing regions to propel the market growth

Building Insulation Materials Market: Key Restraints

Volatility in prices of crude oil in the international market is restraining the adoption of building insulation materials like polystyrene

The limited supply of raw materials like boron is challenging the adoption of fiberglass as building insulation material

Building Insulation Materials Market: Competition Landscape

Manufacturers are embracing advancements in manufacturing technology to expand their business in eco-friendly building insulation materials. Major market players are strengthening their global market presence through collaborations and acquisitions. Using sustainable building insulation materials made from recycled raw materials is one of the key growth strategies adopted by them to stay at the forefront in the market. Major players profiled in the global building insulation materials market are Saint Gobain SA, Johns Manville Corporation, Owens Corning Inc., Rockwool International A/S, Kingspan Group Plc. and BASF SE.

About the Report



This report offers an analysis of the market on the global, national and regional levels. The report further provides information on the latest trends in the market that are influencing the overarching growth of the building insulation materials market. The study provides varied insights on the building insulation materials market based on material type (fiberglass, mineral wool, cellulose, polyurethane foam, polyisocyanurate foam, polystyrene, and aerogels), insulation type (bulk and reflective), application (wall insulation, underfloor insulation, ceiling/roof insulation, and window insulation), and across seven key regions (Latin America, North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa,).

