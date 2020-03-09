Tractor Supply Aids Middle Tennessee in Relief Efforts

Nashville based rural lifestyle retailer is donating $50,000 in gift cards to area non-profit organizations

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 09, 2020 -- Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, is supporting their employees and neighbors as Nashville and Middle Tennessee recovers in the aftermath of the devastating tornados which hit the area overnight on March 3, 2020. The retailer, headquartered in a suburb of Nashville, is committed to their mission of supporting customers, neighbors, employees and their communities.



Tractor Supply Company donated $50,000 in gift cards to the American Red Cross of Nashville Area to assist those who may have been impacted by the storm. The store gift cards can be used for pet and animal products like food, feed and beds, or other necessary supplies for repairs such as tools, stock tanks, extension cords, gloves, plastic tarps and more.

MuttNation Foundation is partnering with Tractor Supply Co. and Generous to match donations and support shelters in Davidson, Putnam, Wilson and Benton counties by reaching their goal of $37,500, which will become $75,000 with the matching funds.

In addition, the five Tractor Supply stores located in and around the city of Nashville, are offering aid for customers to purchasing disaster relief materials. Customers visiting stores in Carthage, Cookeville, Hendersonville, Lebanon and Old Hickory can ask management for help at check out. These Area District Managers also provided meals for their neighborhood fire stations as a thank you to the first responders.

Tractor Supply employees impacted by the tornado are encouraged to contact their HR Business Partner to apply for assistance through the Employee Assistance Fund, a program providing short-term emergency support to those in need. The need for assistance can stem from a natural disaster, serious illness or injury, or other catastrophic circumstance.

Employees located at the Store Support Center in Brentwood will be collecting items for the Community Resource Center and Second Harvest Food Bank starting Monday, March 9.

For more information on how Tractor Supply continues its mission and passion of supporting others, please visit TractorSupply.com/Community .

