EMCORE Introduces Model 1997 6 GHz Uncooled Coaxial Laser Module for 5G Wireless at OFC

/EIN News/ -- ALHAMBRA, Calif., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced today the introduction of the Model 1997 1310 nm and 1550 nm CWDM, 6 GHz uncooled coaxial DFB (Distributed Feedback) laser module for next-generation, wireless linear fiber optic links. The 1997 laser module features extended bandwidth to 6 GHz and is optimized for 5G, DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems) and small cells applications. The model 1997 and EMCORE’s complete line of lasers and optical receivers will be on display at the Optical Fiber Conference (OFC), March 10-12 at the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA, booth #2945.



The rollout of 5G wireless networks is well underway. 2019 saw 5G’s first commercial deployments from Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint, and smartphone manufacturers will continue to rollout 5G models throughout 2020. EMCORE’s new 1997, 6 GHz uncooled DFB laser module is an ultra-linear, coaxial model optimized for 5G and a variety of wireless infrastructure fiber optic link applications. It is designed to enhance bandwidth and signal integrity for delivery of consistent, reliable wireless signals in temperature-controlled environments. The 1997 is packaged in a compact, hermetic TOSA (Transmitter Optical Sub-Assembly) with monitor photodiode and optical isolator for flexible integration into DAS and small cell modules. It differs from EMCORE’s 1998, 6 GHz cooled DFB laser by eliminating the TEC (Thermoelectric Cooler) and flex circuit connector to provide a lower cost solution for indoor use. It delivers outstanding optical performance over a temperature range of -40 °C to +75 °C.

“Our new 1997 laser expands EMCORE’s line of optical components for extended bandwidth, high-speed wireless applications,” said Gyo Shinozaki, Vice President and General Manager of Broadband for EMCORE. “With 6 GHz bandwidth and low noise operation, the 1997 will deliver maximum high-speed signal integrity for emerging 5G DAS and small cell networks,” added Mr. Shinozaki.

At OFC, EMCORE will showcase its complete line of optical chips and packaged components for 5G, Cloud/Data Center, Broadband Access and LiDAR. EMCORE will be meeting with customers and industry analysts in our booth, and invite you to contact us if you are interested in scheduling a meeting.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

Forward-looking statements:

The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include statements regarding EMCORE's plans, strategies, business prospects, growth opportunities, changes, and trends in our business and expansion into new markets. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about EMCORE and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the following: (a) the rapidly evolving markets for EMCORE's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; (b) EMCORE's historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of products and customers in any period; (c) delays and other difficulties in commercializing new products; (d) the failure of new products: (i) to perform as expected without material defects, (ii) to be manufactured at acceptable volumes, yields, and cost, (iii) to be qualified and accepted by our customers, and (iv) to successfully compete with products offered by our competitors; (e) uncertainties concerning the availability and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components that we do not make internally; (f) actions by competitors; and (g) other risks and uncertainties discussed under Item 1A - Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as updated by our subsequent periodic reports. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and EMCORE undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:



EMCORE Corporation



Gyo Shinozaki

Vice President and General Manager, Broadband

(626) 293-3616

gshinozaki@emcore.com

Media

Joel Counter

Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications

(626) 999-7017

media@emcore.com

Investor

Erica Mannion

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

(617) 542-6180

investor@emcore.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.