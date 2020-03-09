Ready announces first loyalty partnership with Spendgo

Partnership combines app-free payment technology with established loyalty program to provide streamlined guest experience for full-service restaurants

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready, a financial technology company that offers seamless self-pay and on-premise food ordering solutions to hospitality venues across North America, announced today its first loyalty partnership with Spendgo. The partnership integrates Spendgo Loyalty and Reward programs directly into the checkout process, enabling guests to collect and redeem rewards automatically when paying their check.

“Loyalty programs are incredibly important for full-service restaurants, but up until now they’ve been operationally too expensive and complex for guests and staff to manage,” said Laurent May, Head of Ready. “Our partnership with Spendgo makes it as seamless as possible. It’s secure, automatic, integrated into the POS, and is accessed through an intuitive self-service interface for guests at the point of payment.”

Ready and Spendgo, together, aim to deliver loyalty to a whole new segment of full-service restaurants that are currently underserved by existing programs. App free, white-labeled and easy to implement, this partnership is set to remove the operational and financial barriers to loyalty deployment. With no requirement for staff check-in, customers can scan, pay to accumulate/redeem points and go.

“Spendgo has always had great success at driving customer engagement at the POS terminal, but this partnership with Ready provides the opportunity to bring that engagement to casual dining brands & venues at the point of payment,” said Ivan Matkovic, CEO & Founder of Spendgo. “We chose Ready because we felt the best customer experience for a loyalty program was to integrate with a pay at the table solution. When you look at Ready's engagement metrics, ease of use, and integrations it was a no brainer for Spendgo to partner.”

Loyalty programs improve the customer lifetime value by increasing visit frequency, spend per visit, and by winning back lost customers. The majority of restaurant-goers prefer to dine at locations that offer loyalty programs, however, most are unlikely to join a loyalty program that requires them to download an app. This partnership removes these barriers entirely to provide customers an easy-to-access loyalty program.

For more information, visit https://readytopay.com/.

-30-

About Ready

Ready connects guests straight to the menu on their phone, wherever they’re seated. From hotel rooms to restaurants to stadiums- they’re rolling out in more venues every day. When ready, guests can tap or scan a code nearby and order or pay their check with no wait and no app download. It’s the most seamless experience possible for the guest and is a fully integrated solution for venues. Ready is based in Vancouver with a growing number of locations in both Canada and the US.

Learn more at https://readytopay.com/.

About Spendgo

Spendgo, located in San Francisco, California, helps businesses create digital customer loyalty programs and marketing campaigns that are particularly well suited for in-store, mobile, and online businesses. Companies can send offers via email or text and integrate offers with the POS system so a customer can redeem incentives on the spot. Spendgo partners with industry leaders in POS, tech support, mobile payments, ecommerce, and mobile marketing and has a wide range of clients including Cold Stone Creamery, Zoup Eatery!, Baja Fresh, Goodcents Subs and 100’s more.

Learn more www.spendgo.com.

Kelsi Tsatouhas Talk Shop Media 604-738-2220 kelsi@talkshopmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.