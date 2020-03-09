Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), 9 March 2020 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the third tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14 November 2019 (“Third Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:



MTA NYSE Total Trading

Date

(d/m/y)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€) Consideration excluding fees







(€)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

($) Consideration excluding fees







($)



Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)* Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



02/03/2020 8,333 138.6683 1,155,522.85 11,000 158.2843 1,741,127.30 1,565,480.40 19,333 140.7440 2,721,003.25 04/03/2020 17,617 140.9862 2,483,754.26 11,797 158.9226 1,874,809.91 1,685,222.39 29,414 141.7344 4,168,976.65 05/03/2020 6,215 139.0885 864,435.20 12,937 154.5759 1,999,748.42 1,787,564.51 19,152 138.4712 2,651,999.71 06/03/2020 42,403 134.7009 5,711,723.28 16,708 151.7106 2,534,780.70 2,236,045.08 59,111 134.4550 7,947,768.36 Total 74,568 136.9949 10,215,435.59 52,442 155.4187 8,150,466.34 7,274,312.38 127,010 137.7037 17,489,747.97

Since the announcement of the Third Tranche of the buyback program dated 14 November 2019 till 6 March 2020, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 105,778,621.18 for No. 707,820 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 29,985,333.60 (Euro 27,308,366.63*) for No. 185,717 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 9,291,144 common shares held in treasury as of 6 March 2020. As of the same date, the Company held 3.61% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

To date, since 1 January 2019, the Company has purchased a total of 3,558,670 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 482,687,477.69.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.