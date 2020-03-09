Expert on Health Care Facility Infection Control Available for Interviews for Coronavirus Stories

MEDIA ADVISORY

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sara Bienvenu, RN, has more than ten years of experience as an infection preventionist, including as clinical manager for a large health care system and a prominent multi-campus academic medical center where she was a member of the infection control response team during the 2009-10 H1N1 flu virus outbreak. A certified infection control and prevention specialist, Bienvenu currently serves as clinical consultant at health care quality data management solutions provider Q‑Centrix. She is lead author of the “Healthcare Informatics and Information Technology” chapter in the APIC Text of Infection Control and Epidemiology.

Bienvenu is available to speak with reporters working on coronavirus stories about how hospitals handle infection prevention response during novel virus outbreaks, including infection surveillance and containment.

Sara Bienvenu, RN, Clinical Consultant, Q-Centrix

Former Clinical Manager of Infection Prevention for a large 168 acute care facility U.S. health care system

Past Infection Preventionist at a prominent southern U.S. multi-campus academic medical center

Certified in Infection Prevention and Control by the Certification Board of Infection Control and Epidemiology, Inc.

Master’s in Health Care Systems Management

Registered nurse with more than 25 years of clinical experience

