Zoom Introduces Referral Partner Program for Master Agents; Program Offers Commission for Life of Customer

New Program from Video-First Unified Communications Leader Includes Zoom Phone Referrals

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced it is expanding its Global Channel Partner Program with the launch of a new Referral Partner Program and partnerships with industry-leading Master Agents AVANT Communications, Intelisys, Pax8, and Telarus.



The new partnerships with Master Agents expand Zoom’s Global Channel Partner Program, and the Referral Program marks the first time Zoom’s Channel Partners have an opportunity to take Zoom Phone to market.

The Program offers Master Agents a number of rich Partner benefits and operational efficiencies including:

Access to represent Zoom’s entire industry-leading product suite,





Ongoing commission on Zoom’s products[1] for the life of the customer,





Simplified and streamlined sales engagement, and





No-cost tools and resources to ensure Partner success.

The new Partner Referral Program will be a cornerstone of Zoom’s video-first unified communications platform’s go-to-market initiative, which is designed to cultivate successful partnerships by educating, enabling, and empowering Partners to develop, promote, and market their Zoom-based services and solutions.

“Zoom’s Channel Partners are vital to the success of our business. We’re proud to expand our program to work with industry-leading Master Agents and the Sub-Agents within their portfolios,” said Laura Padilla, Head of Global BD and Channel for Zoom. “By bringing our full video-first unified communications platform to market, these Partners will open the doors to bringing happiness to customers around the world.”

“AVANT has been a leader in bringing Disruptors to Trusted Advisors, being first to offer UCaaS to the agent channel a decade ago,” said Ian Kieninger, CEO AVANT, “We are excited to see Zoom, a technology disruptor for video communications and now UCaaS services, embrace the agent channel. We are honored to be selected as a launch partner for Zoom’s new channel program.”



“Zoom’s platform is a valuable addition to the Intelisys Supplier Portfolio. As the demand for unified communications grows, our Sales Partners now have access to Zoom’s affordable, highly scalable, enterprise-grade, video-first solutions,” said Mark Morgan, President of Intelisys, a ScanSource company. “We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership and numerous growth opportunities ahead.”

“Pax8 empowers the modern partner to deliver more value to their customers through our award-winning technology and the Wingman experience,” said Andrew Pryfogle, Chief Market Development Officer at Pax8. “With the addition of Zoom and its strong integration with Microsoft Teams, Pax8 partners can provide streamlined, best-of-breed meeting experiences. Together, Pax8 and Zoom are simplifying how we connect so partners can win big.”

“We are very excited to have Zoom, a market leader in video communications, now part of our product portfolio,” said Kameron Olsen, Telarus VP of business development - UCaaS. “This will allow our partners to open new doors and discover new opportunities they previously didn’t have access to. They have an amazing product that is easy to use. There is nothing more relevant in telecommunications than video communications with all the challenges that are facing today’s economy.”

About AVANT Communications

AVANT Communications is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net , or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Intelisys, a ScanSource company

Intelisys, a ScanSource company, is the nation's leading Technology Services Provider of business communications services, including voice, data, access, cable, collaboration, wireless and cloud. Intelisys is dedicated to one thing – serving the needs and accelerating the success of the industry's top producing telecom sales agents, IT Solution Providers, VARs, MSPs and integrators, as they leverage the power of recurring revenue in their businesses. Under contract with more than 160 of the world's leading telecom carriers, cloud services providers and technology partners, Intelisys delivers the services end users demand exclusively through a network of Sales Partners, supporting those Sales Partners via the most exceptional back office support team ever assembled in the channel. In 2019 Intelisys was named one of the Best Places to Work in the North Bay for the third consecutive year.

Intelisys is a part of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading provider of technology products and solutions. ScanSource is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical product and services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, cloud and telecom services.

ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2020 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #643 on the Fortune 1000.

To learn more, visit www.Intelisys.com and www.scansource.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. In 2018, Pax8 was ranked number 68 on the Inc. 5000 and in 2019, the company was ranked number 60. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com .

About Telarus

Built for You, Telarus is the largest privately held technology services distributor (master agent) in the United States. Our dynamic agent-partner community sources data, voice, cloud, and managed services through our robust portfolio of over 200 leading service providers. We are best known for our home-grown software pricing tools and mobile apps that are unique in the industry. To help our partners grow their businesses, we’ve assembled the best support organization in the industry, which includes cybersecurity, SD-WAN, Cloud, mobility, contact center, and ILEC specialty practices whose primary goal is to help our partners identify and design the right technology solutions for their customers. To learn more about the Telarus opportunity, please visit www.telarus.com , or follow us on Twitter @Telarus .

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us .

Zoom Press Contact

Farshad Hashmatulla

Communications for Zoom

press@zoom.us

[1] excluding hardware; device as a service models; fees for one-time, pay as you go and/or usage based services such as audio products/services, cloud recording, or professional services; during the applicable billing period, exclusive of Taxes and Fees



